Aspirations for South Africa to be “an island of angels” in terms of useful resource extraction will see the nation drift into poverty, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe has warned.

Speaking on the National Energy dialogue, hosted by the Central Energy Fund in partnership with Financial Mail and Mkokeli Advisory, on Friday Mantashe mentioned discoveries of gasoline within the Outeniqua basin offshore of Mossel Bay is proof that South Africa does have gasoline and presumably even oil sources, akin to these important sources found in neighbouring Mozambique and really just lately in Namibia.

“We do have them, but we can’t touch them. Because we are an island of angels. Everybody else must explore for coal, gas, and oil [despite the fact that] these fossil fuels are going to be part of our development for many years to come,” the minister mentioned.

“My own view is our oceans are rich in gas and oil. We are short-sighted, in a big way, and we are praised for that.”

Legal opposition from civil society has served to quickly interdict exploration off each the Wild Coast and the West Coast of South Africa. Both instances contain the usage of seismic blasting, which the candidates say will probably trigger important and irreparable hurt to marine and birdlife within the affected areas.

Meanwhile, 47 authorized bids towards Italian oil and gasoline large ENI noticed the corporate abandon its exploration efforts off the coast of Durban solely to make progress elsewhere – just like the Ivory Coast, the place the corporate found crude oil offshore in September final yr.

“That is the mobility of capital,” Mantashe mentioned, including that lobbyists can’t be permitted to frustrate funding by the court docket course of to the detriment of the remainder of South Africa’s residents.

To this finish, Mantashe mentioned this problem had been raised with the Cabinet.

He mentioned the Constitution supplies steerage to growth the nation’s sources in a fashion that’s not to reckless and which protects the atmosphere. Further, “this country needs a discussion on how to balance protection of the environment and development of the economy”, he mentioned. “If we get that balance right, we are going to be a great economy again.”