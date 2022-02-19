SA is raising its own goat army – to wage war on alien plants

(Image equipped by Goat Army Africa)

Alien vegetation, corresponding to Port Jackson, wattle, and pine, are a significant drain on South Africa’s biodiversity, agriculture, and water provide.

Removing these alien vegetation prices South Africa round R2 billion a yr.

But within the space surrounding Cape St Francis within the Eastern Cape, a military of goats are being deployed to munch all alien vegetation of their path.

This practise has been utilized in California and Australia to minimise the chance of runaway wildfires.

For extra tales go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

A extremely specialised drive with unmatched pure capability is waging warfare on alien vegetation in South Africa’s Eastern Cape. It’s a military of goats.

Port Jackson and wattle are native to Australia. Cluster pine are native to the Mediterranean area.

These invasive alien plants deplete the country’s water supply, fan wildfires, cut back agricultural productiveness, and erode South Africa’s biodiversity by overrunning indigenous flora.

It’s costing South Africa around R2 billion a year to remove and destroy invasive alien plants, with blended outcomes. A less expensive, extra sustainable strategy exists.

The mission begins at daybreak on a small farm exterior Cape St Francis within the Eastern Cape. It’s carried out beneath the banner of the Latin phrase “Semper Fidelis Est Mater Natura” – partly inspired by the motto of the United States Marine Corps – which means “always faithful to mother nature”.

The military is transported to the drop zone, an space of disused farmland which, over a few years, has been taken over by Port Jackson. The assault begins beneath the watchful eye of Pieter Bosman and an skilled handler.

A path is cleared via the impassable dense undergrowth. That’s the primary part of the operation.

Chainsaw-wielding reinforcements are then free to strike the ultimate blow by felling bigger timber within the second part of the mission.

This is the work of Goat Army Africa.

Goat Army Africa brand and motto

The military contains of 300 Boer goats. They have a fierce and insatiable urge for food for invasive alien vegetation. The goats eat shrubs and tree canopies felled by their handlers. Alien saplings are rapidly wolfed up.

Seeds of indigenous vegetation or grass may be added to the goats’ food regimen, that are then deposited in manure throughout the remaining clean-up of the realm, if the mission requires it.

“Goats are very unique in what they offer,” Bosman, co-owner of Goat Army Africa, tells Business Insider South Africa.

“They stimulate the grass by grazing and can browse on the tress, open pathways and trample tinder. They’re very intrigued. They’re roamers. So, they love to go into the thicket and create pathways where you couldn’t go in as a human.”

(Image equipped by Goat Army Africa)

These operations are being carried out in different components of the world. State agencies in California deploy goats to eat extremely flammable vegetation forward of the summer time wildfire season. The same is being done in Australia.

“They’ve been clearing firebreaks for nearly 100 years in California. It’s a really well-established practise internationally however I do not know of anyone [else] doing it in South Africa,” says Bosman.

Bosman started farming in the Karoo after leaving high school, where he was first introduced to goats, but later chose to pursue a career in the film industry. The Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdown restrictions crippled South Africa’s once-lucrative film sector and Bosman, together with his business partner Ronnie Visser, reverted to Boer goats.

The intention was to start intensive Boer goat farming on a small piece of land near St Francis Bay.

“And then I noticed what they did to the Port Jackson on the property and the idea [of Goat Army Africa] began from there.”

Bosman’s army of goats have since been hired to clear alien vegetation on adjacent farms and on properties closer to Humansdorp.

A recent mission involving the clearing of moderate alien infestation on a 10-hectare piece of land – using 100 goats – took under two months to complete. In these cases, a single goat can clear up to 3.3 square-metres of alien vegetation every day.

In cases of high infestation, this clearing rate drops to between 1.5 to 2 square-metres per goat per day.

The goat army attacks hectare-by-hectare, contained by moveable perimeter fencing that’s set and shifted by the handler.

Funds – generated by clearing or donations – go towards the military hospital. This includes feeding support for stay-at-home nanny goats, additional shelter during kidding season, parasite control medicine, and extra handlers.

To supplement income, Goat Army Africa is in the process of marketing its own firewood, derived from trees felled during clearing operations. Rooikrans – also known as coastal wattle or Acacia cyclops – is an especially popular firewood in South Africa.

“In phrases of nature conservation, the usage of Kameeldoring and hardwood from Namibia can be not a sustainable practise.

“These alien plants have used our sun and our energy from the soil and minerals and water to grow into something… it would be a waste to just let that go to waste. Rather use this Rooikraans, instead of buying Kameeldoring or that sort of thing.”

Get the most effective of our web site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for extra tales.