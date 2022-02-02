SA issues vaccine mandate to fireys

South Australian firefighters and volunteers should be totally vaccinated with booster pictures beneath new Covid-19 instructions because the state recorded a rise in every day Covid-19 circumstances up to now 24 hours.

On Wednesday, there have been 1723 new infections and one dying reported, which elevated by 457 circumstances from Tuesday’s figures.

But Premier Steven Marshall stated the rise in every day numbers was not a priority as a result of the recent climate from the day past “artificially reduced” Tuesday‘s figures, as less people were tested.

“It does let us remind every single South Australian not to be complacent,” he said.

Mr Marshall said masks would remain for the foreseeable future.

“We know this is an airborne disease and is easily transmitted. We want people to go back to work and to support hospitality in a safe way, but we do not want a second wave.”

Currently, 233 people are in hospital, with 21 in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Of the positive tests, 1317 came from PRC test and 406 from RAT kits.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens signed a declaration on Tuesday afternoon, making it mandatory for all Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) workers to be fully vaccinated, including having a booster when they’re eligible.

Under the legislation that may come into impact at 12.01am on February 13, all MFS metropolitan and regional staff, together with firefighters, public sector staff, contractors and volunteers, will want three doses to be able to proceed their duties.

Mr Marshall additionally introduced on Tuesday that elective surgical procedure can be reintroduced in a staged approach from subsequent Monday.

Under the plan, day surgical procedure within the non-public sector and surgical procedure in nation native well being networks (LHN) will first be reinstated on February 7.

The following week, as much as 75 per cent of day surgical procedure within the non-public sector will probably be permitted in addition to day surgical procedure within the public sector for metropolitan LHNs.

As of February 21, all elective surgical procedure within the non-public sector in addition to day surgical procedure and all class 2 surgical procedure within the public sector will resume.

By the fourth week, all elective surgical procedure within the public sector will probably be permitted.

“While we were one of the first states to impose the elective surgery ban, we are one of the first to remove it – and that’s thanks to South Australia’s strong and decisive handling of the global Omicron outbreak,” Mr Marshall stated.

“The ban was necessary to put in place last year to help us fight the global Omicron outbreak, ensure our health system was prepared and vaccinate as many South Australians as possible.”