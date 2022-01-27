SA maintains diplomatic ties with Israel, while still supporting Palestinians – Dirco | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving letters of Credence from from the Ambassador of the State of Israel. (Twitter, @PresidencyZA)

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation says that South Africa and Israel have maintained formal diplomatic ties, regardless of the federal government’s help for Palestinians.

This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa acquired letters of credence from Israel’s ambassador.

People have since known as for the federal government to apologise to Miss SA, Lalela Mswane.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says that regardless of the nation’s help for Palestinians, post-apartheid South Africa and Israel have maintained formal diplomatic ties up to now.

Dirco was responding to feedback and questions relating to the standing of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Israel.

The debate stems from the acceptance of the “letters of credence” from the brand new Israeli ambassador to South Africa. This week, the Presidency held a credentials ceremony in Pretoria the place President Cyril Ramaphosa acquired the letters from ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky.

On Thursday, the division mentioned South Africa at the moment didn’t have an envoy in Israel.

“South Africa took a decision to recall our ambassador in 2018 as part of processes to downgrade our diplomatic presence in Israel.

“Post-apartheid South Africa and Israel have maintained formal diplomatic ties up to now. In half, a diplomatic presence has allowed South Africa to play a task with its worldwide companions within the ongoing efforts to finish the occupation of Palestine,” Dirco said in a statement.

The department added that South Africa had been consistent and unwavering in its principled support for the struggle of the Palestinian people against occupation.

“Our nation attracts a direct parallel between the previous apartheid regime and the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land. Like the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), we think about Palestine, along with Western Sahara, as unfinished decolonisation struggles.”

The credentials ceremony caused a stir on social media, with people calling for the government to apologise to Miss SA, Lalela Mswane.

The government withdrew its support of Mswane’s participation in the Miss Universe pageant held in Israel last month.

The Department of Sports, Art and Culture’s withdrawal said that atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians were well documented and that the government “couldn’t in good conscience affiliate itself with such”.

Some of the responses on social media were very critical of the government’s decision.

“… Meanwhile, former CJ should ask for apology and miss universe was bared [sic] from attending contest in Israel… Now you receiving no matter from Israel … You are complicated the nation in your stand about Israel.”

“The exact same authorities who informed Lalela to not go to Israel? Look at him, beaming with smile, welcoming Israeli diplomats. Some of us did say they had been simply grandstanding, as at all times,” one other tweet learn.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said: “This is a mirrored image of ANC’s and puppet authorities hypocrisy and lies. They fake to be in opposition to the racist and apartheid state of Israel, acted like they’re boycotting them, but welcome representatives of the murderous and colonial racist and apartheid Israel to SA. Disgusting.”

Dirco said that, over the past two years, South Africa had been instrumental in stepping up pressure on the Israeli government.

“In partnership with the federal government of Namibia, Palestinian human rights organisations, Israeli human rights organisations and worldwide authorized students, to catalyse discussions on whether or not the actions of the Israeli authorities contravenes worldwide authorized prohibitions on the Crime of Apartheid,” it said in the statement.

It added that the situation was dynamic and that South Africa would ensure that its diplomatic presence was strategic and geared towards ending the occupation.

“South Africa will proceed to help concrete and real efforts in the direction of reaching this simply and lasting answer, which we imagine will vastly contribute to peace, justice and stability in that area.”