SA man among 9 killed in shootout with Botswana police, following cash-in-transit robbery | News24

The Botswana Police Service killed 9 suspected robbers.

A South African man was amongst them.

The Pula equal of virtually R1.2 million was stolen and a 30-year-old Motswana lady was arrested.

A South African man was amongst 9 individuals Botswana police killed in a shootout on Wednesday, following a cash-in-transit theft within the nation’s capital metropolis, Gaborone.

The males are believed to be a part of an armed gang of 11 who have been in pursuit of a cash-in-transit that was carrying the Pula equal of virtually R1.2 million.

“Nine men aged between 20 and 35, of Botswana and South African origin, died in an exchange of fire with the members of the Botswana Police Service this morning at Phase 2 location in Gaborone,” the police stated.

Phase 2 is situated within the coronary heart of town, subsequent to the central enterprise district, and is the prime space of Gaborone.

The police stated the assailants attacked and robbed the cash-in-transit van at Gaborone’s Main Mall early on Wednesday morning.

The robbers “fled the scene and were, later on, followed and confronted by the police and an exchange of fire ensued, resulting in fatal injuries to some of the robbers”.

One of the survivors was an unnamed 30-year-old Motswana lady who was arrested. Part of the cash and arms have been recovered on the scene.

Assistant police commissioner Dipheko Motube stated:

Four pistols and an AK-47 assault rifle have been discovered of their possession, while an undisclosed amount of money was recovered from the robbers.

This incident happed just a few days after 25 would-be cash-in-transit robbers exchanged gunfire with cops in southern Johannesburg, resulting in the demise of eight.

Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, there have been a collection of house, enterprise and cash-in-transit robberies since final yr .

In lots of the circumstances, investigations revealed police officer and navy official involvement.

Last yr, Zimbabwe put in place a shoot-to-kill coverage to take care of the rising risk of armed robberies.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by way of the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that could be contained herein don’t replicate these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

