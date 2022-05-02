SA man among three arrested for murder in Ohio, where man was killed by lethal injection | News24

A South African man has been charged with two others for the homicide of Timothy Hovanec, who was reported lacking final week.

Anthony Theodorou was taken into custody with two others on allegations that they killed a person by injecting him with medication.

The three are anticipated to look in court docket once more on Monday.

A South African man was arrested with two others in Ohio, within the United States, on allegations that they killed a person by injecting him with medication.

Anthony Angelo Theodorou, 33, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with homicide alongside Amanda Leigh Hovanec, 35, and her mom Anita Marie Green.

This is in reference to the dying of Hovanec’s estranged husband Timothy, 36, on 24 April.

Auglaize County sheriff Michael Vorhees stated in an announcement that Timothy had been within the space on household enterprise when he was reported lacking to police on Tuesday.

“An investigation into his whereabouts led detectives to locate Timothy’s body in a rural area of Auglaize County,” he stated.

According to court docket information, Hovanec is accused of injecting her estranged husband with an “overdose of a synthetic opioid” with the aim to kill him, WHIO-TV 7 reported.

It reported that Theodorou allegedly gave Hovanec the medication.

When requested how Theodorou was stated to be linked to the case, Vorhees instructed the tv station: “He is involved in this case very heavily… [he] is tied to Amanda.”

News24 has requested for remark from Theodorou’s household and it will likely be added if obtained.

A choose set bonds for all of the accused at $2 million.

Publicly out there on-line court docket information present that Theodorou and his two co-accused appeared earlier than the choose through a video hyperlink from the Auglaize County Correction Centre, the place the fees and their rights had been defined to them.

They are set to look once more afterward Tuesday, the place the court docket is anticipated to obtain bail data.

Hovanec filed for divorce in 2020 and had tried to get the court docket to remove her estranged husband’s rights to see their kids, however the court docket denied her request, in response to on-line court docket information.

In December final 12 months, court docket officers famous that, “… the parties’ issues have become contentious in nature”, and ordered that they solely talk by their attorneys.

Last month, the court docket ordered that he be allowed to go to their kids from 22-24 April.

The court docket additionally dominated that on 22 May 2022, Timothy was to turn into the, “… residential parent and legal custodian”, of the youngsters, on-line information present.

