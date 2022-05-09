SA mining is now a R1 trillion industry | Fin24

South African mining manufacturing breached R1 trillion for the primary time final 12 months on the again of robust commodity costs, the Minerals Council South Africa mentioned on Monday.

The council introduced the file consequence when it revealed its annual Facts and Figures report forward of the beginning of the Investing in African Mining Indaba which takes place in Cape Town this week.

The worth of manufacturing was simply shy of R1.2 trillion in 2021 and properly above the R910 billion achieved in 2020. The enhance in worth was a results of improved commodity costs, which had been 40% increased year-on-year in greenback phrases and 20% increased in rand phrases. A 12% firming of the rand in opposition to the greenback meant mining corporations didn’t reap the total good thing about worldwide commodity costs.

The manufacturing worth supplied the home economic system with a significant injection of upper taxes, wages, and elevated employment, the council CEO Roger Baxter mentioned in a press briefing.

“The importance of mining for the South African economy cannot be understated [and it is critical] for the country, the broader economy, the fiscus, and the labour market,” he mentioned.

“The industry increased employment during 2021, a rare occurrence for a major economic sector in the prevailing climate, more than offsetting the jobs lost in 2020, mainly because of Covid, and adding additional jobs to the economy.

“The council nonetheless highlighted its concern round key state-owned enterprises like Eskom and Transnet. It estimates that rail and port constraints resulted in a chance value of R35 billion for 2021. If the capability of the rail community for bulk commodities like iron ore, coal, and chrome is taken into account, the chance loss is R50 billion, a 3rd of which might have flowed into the fiscus.

“While mining companies did extremely well financially there are underlying challenges which are demanding our full attention. We are working closely with Transnet to address the constraints that are preventing SA Inc from fully benefiting from high commodity prices and strong demand for our minerals,” mentioned Baxter.