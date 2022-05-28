SA police investigating death in custody

The circumstances of a struggle involving two males in central Adelaide is to be investigated as a loss of life in police custody.

Officers obtained quite a few calls from the general public alerting them to an altercation between the pair on King William Road adjoining to Parliament House on Friday night.

As they arrived, the boys have been restrained and positioned underneath arrest.

During this course of, one of many two grew to become unresponsive, police say.

The officers and paramedics commenced CPR however the man was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

Major Crime and Ethical and Professional Standards detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and a report might be ready for the coroner.

Members of the general public who witnessed or have footage of the incident are requested to contact Crime Stoppers.