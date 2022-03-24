SA qualify for World Cup semis after washout against WI

Only 10.5 overs of play had been potential after a delay of greater than 4 hours

No end result South Africa Women 61 for 4 (du Preez 38, Henry 3-19) vs West Indies Women

South Africa have certified for the World Cup semi-finals after rain washed out their match in opposition to West Indies in Wellington. Only 10.5 overs had been potential after a delay of greater than 4 hours that noticed play get underway after 3pm native time and South Africa had been in bother at 61 for 4. But persistent rain meant no additional play was potential.

West Indies’ hopes of advancing are hanging by a thread after three losses, three wins and a no-result. If both India or England lose a match, West Indies might nonetheless advance to the knockouts, however their event future is now out of their management.

More to observe