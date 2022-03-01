SA records zero Covid-19 deaths in 24-cycle for the first time since May 2020 | News24

For the primary time since May 2020, South Africa has recorded zero Covid-19-related deaths in a 24-hour cycle.

183 deaths have been recorded within the final 48 hours as a part of an audit.

The nation recorded 785 new Covid-19 circumstances on Monday.

According to an announcement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday night, the nation recorded no deaths associated to Covid-19.

The NICD stated it was nonetheless conducting an audit into the whole variety of deaths and recorded 183 deaths within the final 48 hours. This brings the variety of confirmed deaths to 99 412.

In the 24 hours main as much as the discharge of the assertion, the nation recorded 785 new Covid-19 circumstances. This represents a 5.7% positivity fee. As of Monday, 3 674 042 laboratory-confirmed circumstances have been recorded.

Gauteng continued to document the very best variety of new circumstances, with 318 on Monday, adopted by KwaZulu-Natal with 158 and the Western Cape with 156.

Gauteng accounted for 41% of all new circumstances, adopted by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape that every accounted for 20%. Mpumalanga accounted for six%; Free State and North West 5%; Eastern Cape 2%; and Limpopo and the Northern Cape 1%.

The NICD stated 29 new Covid-19 hospitalisations have been reported on Monday. This brings the variety of folks in hospital for Covid-19 to 2 892.

The Department of Health stated there have been 99 898 new vaccinations on Monday. The division has to date administered 31 544 594 vaccine doses. It stated 17 011 015 adults have been absolutely vaccinated, including that 15 764 kids aged 12 and older have been vaccinated on Monday.

