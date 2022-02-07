SA regulator registers Pfizer, Sinopharm vaccines | Fin24

South Africa registered Pfizer’s Covid-19 Comirnaty vaccine for people over the age of 12 and MC Pharma’s Sinopharm shot for adults.

While the authorisation of the two-dose vaccines are based mostly on security, high quality and efficacy knowledge submitted by each drug makers, their use stays topic to the circumstances of the federal government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, the reporting of ongoing examine outcomes and security updates, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority stated in an emailed statement on Monday.

“The registration of these vaccines is a vast stride in vaccine registration as SAHPRA plays its role in the fight against Covid-19,” Chief Executive Officer Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela stated.

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine must be taken three weeks after the primary, it advisable. MC Pharma’s photographs must be administered two to 4 weeks aside, it stated.