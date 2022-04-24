SA Rugby pays tribute to former Springbok captain Dawie de Villiers | Sport

SA Rugby on Sunday paid tribute to former Springbok captain Dawie de Villiers who died on the age of 81.

De Villiers’ household stated in a press release that he died at his home in Stellenbosch on Saturday night time. He had been unwell for a while.

“Dawie has been systematically deteriorating over the last few months, but we were privileged to be able to provide him with the assistance of professional help at home,” the assertion stated.

President of SA Rugby, Mark Alexander, stated that De Villiers was one among South Africa’s best ever captains in a tribute launched to the media on Sunday.

“Dawie de Villiers captained the Springboks as the winds of change were beginning to blow through the political climate of sport and his final tour was the 1969-70 ‘demo tour’ of the UK,” stated Alexander.

“By that time, he had established himself as one of the Springboks’ greatest ever captains and the fact that he was carried from the field on the shoulders of UK Barbarians greats Gareth Edwards of Wales and Mike Gibson of Ireland in his final match, proves the respect and standing in which he was held.

“That respect later saw him become part of those winds of change in political life as our country moved to democracy. He was a great servant of the country.”

De Villiers was born on 10 July 1940 in Burgersdorp. After ending his education at Bellville High School, he studied theology at Stellenbosch University.

He served as a minister in Parliament pre-1994 and below Nelson Mandela after the primary democratic elections held within the nation.

De Villiers additionally served because the South African ambassador to the United Kingdom, was a lecturer of philosophy and Dutch Reformed Church reverend.

De Villiers too performed a task within the dawning of a democratic South Africa and was very concerned within the talks that led to the unbanning of the ANC, the following launch of Mandela and the primary democratic elections in 1994.

In provincial rugby, De Villiers performed scrumhalf for Western Province, Boland and the Lions (then nonetheless Transvaal).

He performed 25 Tests and a complete of 53 matches for the Springboks between 1962 and 1970 and was captain in 22 Tests – the primary towards the All Blacks in New Zealand in 1965 on the age of 25.

During his Test profession, De Villiers was on the successful aspect in two collection towards the British & Irish Lions (1962 and 1968), France (1967), and Australia (1969), whereas his worldwide swansong was within the triumphant collection towards the All Blacks in South Africa in 1970, when the Boks gained three of the 4 Tests.

He held the report for probably the most variety of Tests as Springbok captain till Francois Pienaar overtook him in 1995.

“To lead South Africa for as long as he did in the amateur era and to hold the record for tests captained until the arrival of professionalism says all you need to know about his stature as a player and leader,” stated Alexander.

“He was a great and loyal servant of Springbok rugby and we pay tribute to his dedication and the service he gave to the sport and South African life in general.”

De Villiers is survived by his spouse Suzaan, three daughters, a son, and 9 grandchildren.