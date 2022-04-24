SA Rugby pays tribute to Wannenburg: ‘Who will ever forget try in 2006 victory over All Blacks?’ | Sport

Pedrie Wannenburg in motion in opposition to the All Blacks. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander paid tribute to former Springbok unfastened ahead Pedrie Wannenburg, who tragically died over the weekend.

Wannenburg was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Houston, Texas as a high-speed police chase ended.

He was 41 years previous.

Wannenburg made his Springbok debut in opposition to France in Paris in 2002 on the age of 21 and went onto play 20 Tests.

Alexander said that Wannenburg all the time had a smile on his face and was a hard-working man.

“Pedrie will be remembered as one of the first real versatile loose forwards who could play in any position in the back-row and even though he played in only 20 Tests, his record in the colours of the Bulls, during a period where they dominated on all levels, is nearly unmatched,” mentioned Alexander in a press assertion.

“After he finished his career in South Africa, he went on to make a big impact playing club rugby in Ireland, France and later the USA, and he started giving back to the game in a coaching capacity after he retired a few years ago.

“Pedrie was a fun-loving and hard-working man and somebody who gave all he had on the pitch, however afterwards all the time had a smile on his face. He represented his nation with aplomb – who will ever neglect the strive he scored within the slim victory over the All Blacks in Rustenburg in 2006?

“To lose someone at the cusp of his life after a long and storied rugby career is extremely sad.

“Our ideas are together with his spouse, Evette, kids, Isabelle and Francois, in addition to his dad and mom and different relations, family members and buddies throughout this very troublesome time.”

Wannenburg was a stalwart of the Bulls crew and was a part of the crew that received Super Rugby in 2007, 2009 and 2010, and the Currie Cup from 2002 to 2004, 2006 (shared) and 2009.

He additionally turned the primary participant to succeed in 100 caps in Super Rugby and set a file of 99 consecutive video games.

In 2010, he moved to Ireland and performed for Ulster, adopted by stints with French golf equipment Oyonnax and Castres, earlier than he moved to the USA and performed for Denver and Austin.

Wannenburg retired from the sport in 2018 after which began teaching within the USA.