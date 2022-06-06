SA Rugby responds to Rassie’s hacked account: ‘He no longer has access’ | Sport
SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus
SA Rugby has responded to Director of Rugby’s Rassie Erasmus’ Twitter account being hacked.
Over the weekend, Erasmus was left him red-faced and was scrambling to attempt to delete a pornographic submit that was re-tweeted on his deal with.
The specific clip has since been deleted on his timeline.
SA Rugby launched an announcement on Sunday saying that Erasmus “no longer has access to or control of the account”.
“The issue has been reported to Twitter and will hopefully be resolved speedily. Any content appearing under the handle should be disregarded as being posted by a malicious hacker until further notice,” continued their assertion.
