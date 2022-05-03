SA rugby set for ‘big awakening’ next season as more European competition looms | Sport

South Africa has secured three groups in subsequent season’s profitable European Rugby Champions Cup.

The Sharks, Stormers, and Bulls will all participate within the competitors.

The European growth will present additional challenges to those groups, who’re nonetheless competing within the home Currie Cup.

Regardless of what occurs within the closing spherical of United Rugby Championship (URC) fixtures later this month, it has now been confirmed that South Africa will area three franchises in subsequent season’s European Rugby Champions Cup.

The Sharks, Stormers, and Bulls still have much to play for in terms of log position and residential floor playoff benefit within the URC, however the truth that they’ve secured their ticket to the grandest, most prestigious rugby competitors in Europe already makes this maiden URC season a South African success story.

That, in spite of everything, was the dangling carrot of South Africa’s transfer into Europe, with giants like Montpellier and Saracens now set to journey to those shores.

There can be the plain business profit that comes with enjoying within the Champions Cup – which resembles its footballing equal in its relationship with Heineken – and that, too, ought to justify the preliminary choice to interrupt away from Sanzaar and Super Rugby.

Listening to Stormers coach John Dobson after his facet’s 20-13 win over Leinster on Saturday night time, nevertheless, it is not all sunshine and rainbows.

Far from it.

Fielding aggressive sides in each the URC and the Currie Cup has already been a problem for South Africa’s franchises this season, with the standard of the home competitors struggling considerably alongside the best way.

The Currie Cup has successfully turn into a URC coaching academy for the 4 premier sides, however even then, the depth of the Sharks, Stormers, Lions and Bulls has been stretched by the truth that every union on this nation can contract a most of fifty senior squad gamers.

If one throws in a 3rd senior competitors within the Champions Cup, then stretching a squad that far turns into much more of a priority.

“One thing is getting there, the other thing is competing in it,” mentioned Dobson, matter-of-factly.

“We wanted people to be proud to be Stormers fans again, and being in the Champions Cup is very important, but how we compete in it is going to be a challenge and there will be wars on two fronts with different squads.

“I feel that could be a massive awakening coming for South African rugby.

“I think we’d all be deluding ourselves if we thought we had the firepower within our squads at the moment to do that, and that’s probably the challenge.

“Let’s get in there, after which battle from inside to ensure we have the sources.”

Increasing squad sizes is one option, but that obviously comes with financial consequences.

“I do not suppose on 50 gamers we now have the power to compete in three senior competitions. It’s going to be good for our gamers and for us and we have to fly our flag firmly in Europe and the URC,” added Dobson.

“It’s one thing that has to get solved.

“We’ve got a relatively smaller budget than some of the other teams and a smaller playing squad.

“The workforce that performed the Cheetahs [earlier this season in the Currie Cup], 13 of these guys that began have performed URC this 12 months, so we’re red-lining by way of utilizing our squad.

“We can increase squad sizes, yes, but we need to be able to get the players in and manage them.”

The Stormers, in the meantime, tackle Scarlets in Llanelli of their closing URC group stage fixture on 21 May.