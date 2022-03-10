SA wants single African currency to boost intra-continental trade | Fin24

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says South Africa absolutely helps the concept of a single African forex.

Pandor says SA’s participation at African Union has been used to advocate for the institution of continental monetary establishments.

The African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement is step one to grasp the only forex.

South Africa is in full assist of building a single African forex backed by the continental central financial institution and financial institute.

According to International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, the institution of the African Union’s (AU) African Central Bank (ACB), African Investment Bank (AIB) and the African Monetary Institute (AMI) are thought-about essential to facilitate a single forex and increase the intra-Africa commerce.

“In every available continental platform, South Africa has consistently reaffirmed her commitment to continuing to support the continental integration in line with the provisions of the Abuja Treaty of 1991 which seeks to assist the AU member states to overcome trade barriers that impede the flow of goods, services and capital,” Pandor mentioned

This emerged in Pandor’s response to a written parliamentary query from EFF MP Thembi Portia Msane.

Pandor mentioned the “operationalisation” of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) and the beginning of buying and selling on 1 January 2021 are considered as catalysts for long-term continental “prosperity and integration”.

“It is against this background that the establishment of the African Union Financial Institutions (AUFIs) comprising the ACB, the AIB and the AMI are considered as critical to facilitate the creation of a single currency and boost the intra-Africa trade.

“These establishments kind a key part of the flagship initiatives of Agenda 2063,” she said.

Furthermore, Pandor said South Africa utilises its participation at AU statutory meetings to call for the establishment of the AUFIs and the subsequent realisation of a single currency.

“It is because of this that through the twelfth Extraordinary session of the AU Assembly in July 2019 in Niamey, Niger, South Africa supported the launch of the operational devices of the AfCFTA, which included amongst others the digital cost system. The launch of the AfCFTA devices is a outstanding achievement following the entry into drive of the AfCFTA,” she said.

Pandor also said the August 2021 Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit reaffirmed the bloc’s position to create a SADC central bank and monetary union.

According to Pandor, this is a long-term objective in creating harmonisation of SADC countries’ fiscal and monetary policies.

“In this regard, the African Monetary Institute and the African Central Bank needs to be long-term aims.”

To that end, South Africa is encouraged by the AU Assembly decision from the recently concluded summit in February 2022, which directed the AfCFTA secretariat and the AU Commission to continue to work with the Association of African Central Banks (AACB) to finalise the negotiations on all the outstanding technical issues particularly the macroeconomic convergence criteria which remains a hurdle in the early operationalisation of the AUFIs.

“The negotiation course of on the matter is presently underway; South Africa reaffirms its readiness to work with all stakeholders and in cooperation with different AU Member states to make sure that all excellent technical points are addressed expeditiously,” she said Pandor said the suggestion that South Africa is not advocating for creating a single currency on the “continent is inaccurate”.