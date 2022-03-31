SA water polo coach found guilty of child porn, grooming in Australia to be deported home – report | News24

A South African water polo coach has been discovered responsible of possession of kid porn by an Australian court docket.

Dean Carelse pleaded responsible to a number of counts, together with grooming a 13-year-old boy.

Carelse used to educate at Grey High School.

A South African water polo coach and former instructor is reportedly set to be deported from Australia, after being sentenced to 2 years’ imprisonment for baby abuse, possession of kid porn, and grooming.

Dean Carelse was arrested in March final yr and charged with possessing baby exploitation materials, in accordance with ABC News.

He reportedly had greater than 2 000 pictures of baby exploitation materials on two telephones.

Carelse additionally reportedly confronted costs of grooming kids and “indecent treatment”. He pleaded responsible to the fees, the report stated.

The 41-year-old appeared within the Maroochydore District Court on Wednesday, the place he was handed a two-year sentence, suspended after six months for 3 years. After his launch, he’s anticipated to be deported to South Africa.

Carelse reportedly took indecent recordings of kids of their swimming costumes, and the court docket heard that he had groomed a 13-year-old boy after taking the movies.

His defence lawyer Ben Powers reportedly petitioned the court docket, saying that his consumer was extraordinarily remorseful and that the crimes “came at a time of loneliness”, ABC News reported.

Carelse was implicated in paedophilic behaviour throughout accounts shared with News24 on the My Only Story podcast. The podcast is a sequence written and edited by Deon Wigget.

His former associate, Gqeberha advocate David Smith, claimed that Carelse had knowledgeable him that he was having sexual interactions with kids in 2002.

Smith stated he reported a sequence of disturbing textual content messages to the college’s headmaster, however they have been thought to be “inauthentic and fabricated”.

He recounted a textual content message despatched by Carelse, about an “interesting event” involving a Grade 9 boy. The water polo coach additionally allegedly requested Smith to convey a minor member of the family for a threesome.

Carelse was additionally previously a rugby coach at Grey High School.

At the time of News24 and My Only Story breaking the story, Grey High School governing physique chairperson Garth Morris stated the college was “dismayed” by the allegations. He stated the college had handled the allegations “with the gravity they deserve” and had notified the suitable authorities.

News24 and My Only Story additionally uncovered a constant sample of inappropriate behaviour by former St Andrew’s College water polo coach David Mackenzie, who had ties with Carelse over a number of years. Carelse had beforehand coached Mackenzie.

Mackenzie was later discovered to have groomed boys, by way of an impartial inquiry held by St Andrew’s College. The inquiry didn’t seek advice from allegations or make findings of sexual abuse.

St Andrew’s College headmaster Alan Thompson stepped down after the findings.