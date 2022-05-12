SA will not turn a blind eye to Cuba’s economy ‘brought to its knees by US sanctions’ – Naledi Pandor | News24

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says South Africa is not going to flip its again on Cuba.

On Thursday, Pandor advised Parliament it might be unethical for South Africa to show a blind eye to Cuba’s financial state of affairs.

The authorities has plans to donate R50 million to Cuba, however this has hit a snag because of a court docket problem.

South Africa can not flip a blind eye to the plight of Cuba whereas unlawful blockades and US sanctions strangle its economic system.

This in line with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.

On Thursday, she delivered her division’s finances vote in Parliament and took the chance to reiterate the federal government’s assist of Cuba.

“Many countries ask for assistance. We will continue to contribute what we can. We believe this is a vital obligation, and as one of the world’s nations, we must honour it.

“We are additionally ready to behave in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Cuba. As we can not flip a blind eye to their plight whereas their economic system is strangled by unlawful blockades and sanctions.

“The Cuban economy has been brought to its knees after 61 years of draconian US sanctions imposed on the impoverished island nation,” she mentioned.

Pandor’s declaration of assist comes days after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed, with prices, the federal government’s software for depart to attraction the court docket’s ruling that AfriForum may interdict it from donating R50 million to Cuba.

Previously, Pandor mentioned Cuba confronted power meals, gasoline, medication and electrical energy shortages.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned well being gadgets, and never cash, can be donated to Cuba.

The African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund (ARF), positioned throughout the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, and legally constituted to implement humanitarian help of this nature, is coordinating the undertaking.

In March, News24 reported the federal government had no plans to put in writing off an R84.6 million mortgage made to the Cuban authorities in 2021.

Furthermore, Pandor mentioned Cuba’s help to South Africa throughout apartheid couldn’t be underestimated.

“This is a nation that stood shoulder to shoulder with our combatants in the struggle for freedom. And we must help if we can.

“It was the Cubans who despatched their little children to struggle for the liberation of southern Africa. Of course those that had been by no means within the trenches combating for freedom can not recognize this historical past.

“Cuba played a pivotal role in turning the tide against our colonial oppressors. It would be unjustified and unethical to turn our backs on them in their hour of greatest need. We will also consolidate the causes of other countries,” she added.

ANC MP and chairperson of the Parliament’s International Relations Committee Supra Mahumapelo mentioned the matter needs to be handled according to the Constitution and South Africa’s historic relationship with Cuba.

“Look at the implications of the court judgment. It is our expectation that the department will report and account to Parliament on this matter. We will ensure that the department focuses its energies on economic diplomacy,” he added.

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa mentioned South Africa should proceed to make its presence recognized on the worldwide stage.

He additionally highlighted the division’s poor monetary administration.

“The department incurred unauthorised expenditure of R150 million. The irregular expenditure was R187 million. There are serious questions to be asked and grave concerns to be raised about how it manages its finances. This complete lack of internal control and consequence management is unacceptable,” Hlengwa added.

DA MP Darren Bergman mentioned the division had a number of missions overseas however was being held ransom by the Department of Home Affairs on when and the way consular providers had been delivered.

“We must outsource our consular services to private companies like many other countries in the world do. Not only will we economise on our wage bill, but our tight budget will also be able to stretch to more worthy causes. It is sad that a department with a relatively small budget still manages to waste it, given the domestic pressures we face,” he added.

EFF MP Thembi Msane mentioned Pandor ought to retire, and somebody a lot youthful ought to lead the division.