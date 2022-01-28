SABC fires head of news Phathiswa Magopeni | News24

The SABC’s head of stories Phathsiwa Magopeni has been fired.

In December, Magopeni went by a disciplinary listening to associated to the faulty airing of an interdicted Special Assignments episode.

The head of the disciplinary listening to, advocate Nazeer Cassim, discovered her responsible of misconduct and instructed the board to give you an acceptable sanction towards her.

SABC group chief govt officer Madoda Mxakwe wrote to Magopeni informing her that she had been fired on Friday.

“The SABC finds that there is a breakdown in the trust relationship between you and the SABC,” he says within the letter.

Mxakwe stated that, in accordance with Cassim’s suggestions, Magopeni had been given a chance to submit mitigating elements for the SABC’s consideration.

“After several requests for extensions, on 27 January 2022, instead of taking up the opportunity to submit your mitigating factors and distance yourself from the remarks in, amongst other things, the heads of argument submitted on your behalf, you elected not to submit your mitigating factors. You have thus waived your right to do so.

“…You waived your proper to reply. There can, thus, be no authentic criticism of prejudice. In the absence of your mitigating elements, the SABC finds a breakdown within the belief relationship between you and the SABC… You are hereby notified that your companies are terminated with impact from 28 January 2022,” Mxakwe said.

Magopeni has been asked to hand in all SABC property in her possession by 12:00 on 31 January.

She has been afforded the right to approach the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration or the Labour Court to appeal.

Meanwhile, Magopeni sent a letter with her mitigating factors to the broadcaster on 27 January.

In her letter, Magopeni confirmed receiving Mxakwe’s letter dated 28 December 2021.

She said she was not obliged to provide her mitigating factors.

“I submit that the method adopted by SABC in your letter along with the chairperson’s suggestion in relation to the sanction is opposite to the provisions of the SABC’s disciplinary code and process.

“Given the incompetence of these proceedings, I am not legally obliged to provide any submissions in relation to mitigation, and my rights in this regard remain fully reserved,” stated Magopeni.

The fired head of stories had claimed that the disciplinary motion towards her was due to political interference. This after Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula blamed the public broadcaster for the ANC’s dismal efficiency within the elections, saying it by no means confirmed the occasion’s good aspect and solely targeted on destructive service supply points within the municipalities it ran.

In December, the board issued an announcement, assuring the general public that it “took the allegations seriously and that the matter was being processed fairly” in line with SABC coverage.

In her letter this week, Magopeni stated: “I have been severely prejudiced in the disciplinary hearing process. As not only have I been denied the opportunity to provide my mitigating factors to the chairperson for his consideration in relation to sanction.

“In addition, the SABC intends to think about its personal elements in aggravation for functions of reaching a choice on sanction. I want to report that I take subject with the chairperson’s findings and can in the end, problem his findings on the acceptable time and discussion board. Please observe that my rights are totally reserved, together with in respect of any unfair labour practices that I could also be subjected to additional.”