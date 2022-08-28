Sachin Tendulkar eats pasta at London restaurant suggested by daughter Sara Tendulkar. Watch

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is an avid social media consumer who frequently posts routines from his life, significantly on Instagram together with his 35.6 million followers. In his current share, the legendary cricketer might be seen having fun with pasta at an eatery in London which was beneficial by his daughter Sara Tendulkar.

“A taste of Italy in London! Never-ending goodness. PaStation recommended by Sara was just amazing,” learn the caption of the throwback video shared on Instagram with face savouring scrumptious meals emoticon and a number of other hashtags, together with #london, #pasta and #foodie.

The video opens to indicate pasta in a pan with a fork and Tendulkar saying, “Delicious pasta.” As the video progresses, Sachin Tendulkar, who’s seen consuming pasta, says, ” Need not be always a fancy restaurant. Its a simple restaurant but the food is delicious. That’s why I am here.”

He went on to say that the restaurant was beneficial by his daughter Sara and that she hasn’t upset him and the individual he went out with. The video additional exhibits PaStation, a small Italian restaurant in London that serves scrumptious meals.

Watch the video shared by Sachin Tendulkar that went viral proper right here:

Since being shared three days in the past, the video has accrued 3.2 million views. It has additionally amassed 3.3 lakh likes and obtained lots of of feedback from individuals who had been shocked to see folks casually having fun with their meals in his presence.

PaStation London additionally dropped a touch upon Sachin Tendulkar’s video. They wrote, “Thank you so much! We are glad you enjoyed it!” “Sir, the spaghetti over there is quite good…maybe you can try it out next time,” prompt a person. Another expressed, “I am jealous of the guy in the black T-shirt.” “The legend Sachin Tendulkar is in the restaurant and everyone is busy eating! Strange,” identified a 3rd.