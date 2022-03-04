Sachin Tendulkar explains what it’s like being ambidextrous in Instagram video

Mostly persons are right-handed whereas some are left-handed however then comes those that are ambidextrous. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar falls within the latter class. The cricket maestro was once a right-handed batter however writes together with his left hand. And now in a clip uploaded on his Instagram deal with, Sachin Tendulkar explains the benefits of being ambidextrous as he says one can eat with each the fingers. The video was uploaded on Instagram yesterday and it has over 2.90 lakh likes.

In the video, Sachin explains that in terms of consuming with fork and knife, he usually eats together with his left hand however whereas utilizing chopsticks he’s unable to make use of his left hand. Therefore, he makes use of the precise one as he eats a mouthful together with his proper hand holding the chopsticks. “Complicated person,” he says on the finish of the video.

“The left hand manages all the writing and eating while the right hand handles all the wooden sticks,” Sachin captioned the video together with the cricket bat and chopsticks emojis. It is sort of fascinating to see that he actually does deal with wood issues, like a cricket bat or chopsticks, together with his proper hand whereas writes together with his left hand.

Watch the video beneath:

“Lol Sachin’s video are always about food,” commented an Instagram consumer. “God of cricket,” mentioned one other. “Master blaster,” commented a 3rd together with coronary heart emojis. “I also bat and bowl with my right hand and using pen with left,” mentioned one other consumer in reply to the video.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket in November 2013 after his 2 hundredth Test match towards the West Indies on the Wankhede Stadium.

What do you consider the fascinating video?