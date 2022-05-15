Sachin Tendulkar gives his pet dogs a bath. Watch cute video

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is sort of an lively person of Instagram. He often posts photographs and video sharing snippets of his life along with his thousands and thousands of followers. Like this video, the place the Master Blaster has proven his love for his pet canine. The God of Cricket, as he’s fondly referred to as, is seen bathing his two pet canine named Max and Spike within the video.

In the video, Sachin Tendulkar is seen giving a shower to his two pet canine. He is gently washing their paws after which wipes them with a towel and it’s actually healthful to look at. The healthful video was uploaded 5 days in the past and it’s got greater than three million views thus far.

“Spa day for Max & Spike. Used a shampoo so they always stay fur-esh!” he captioned the video.

Watch the video under:

“#Godofcricket is god of everything,” commented an Instagram person. “Lucky dogs,” reads one other remark. “Wow. Max and Spike are really lucky. Having a bath and a spa from Sachin Tendulkar himself,” posted a 3rd. “This is called humility or humbleness,” reads yet one more remark.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket after enjoying a file 200 Tests and 463 ODIs for India. He scored 15,921 runs in Test cricket and 18,426 runs in ODIs. He has the best variety of centuries in worldwide cricket with 51 tons of in Test cricket and 49 in ODIs. He was a part of the 2011 World Cup profitable Indian squad.

What do you concentrate on this video of Sachin Tendulkar along with his pet canine?