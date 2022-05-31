Sachin Tendulkar Names His T20 Team Of The Season, Hardik Pandya Is Skipper | Cricket News

The IPL 2022 got here to an finish on Sunday night time as Gujarat Titans clinched the title of their debut season after the aspect defeated Rajasthan Royals within the IPL ultimate at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya-led aspect defeated RR by seven wickets and 11 balls to spare to win the title. With the match now over, former India captain Sachin Tendulkar picked his T20 Team of the Season and named Hardik Pandya as his skipper.

The Master Blaster picked Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan as his openers. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is at No.3 spot in Sachin’s aspect whereas Hardik, David Miller, Liam Livingstone and Dinesh Karthik make up the center and lower-order.

Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal are the frontline bowling choices in Tendulkar’s XI.

While talking about captain Hardik Pandya on his official YouTube channel, Tendulkar stated: “For me, Hardik was the standout captain this season as he was very clear in his mind. He was pro-active, it happens a lot of time that a captain places a fielder at the boundary after a four has been scored. I always say, ‘don’t regret, celebrate’. If you are able to celebrate, that means that the captain is able to outsmart the opposition and that is what we saw with Hardik’s captaincy. That’s why I will keep Hardik as the captain.

“Hardik confirmed wonderful type this season, he performed some essential knocks and similar to KL Rahul, he can hit sixes at will. He has the brute energy, his bat swing is gorgeous , the soundness when he desires to hit the ball, it’s very nice. Hardik will bat at No.4,” he added.

Sachin Tendulkar’s T20 Team of the Season: Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.