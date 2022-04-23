Sachin Tendulkar posts about his father’s poems on Instagram on World Book Day

World Book Day 2022: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is thought for sharing snippets from his life on social media and preserving his thousands and thousands of followers entertained. In his newest put up on Instagram, he has shared photographs of himself studying a ebook by his father Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a poet and novelist, on the World Book Day which falls on April 23. Wearing blue T-shirt and jeans, Sachin might be seen studying the ebook Sahitya, which was written by his father, whereas sitting on a chair within the backyard.

The put up was shared lower than an hour in the past and it has acquired over 71,000 likes up to now.

“Sahitya, written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba!” he captioned the put up alongside the hashtag World Book Day.

In one other put up shared by the Master Blaster as we speak, he’s seen studying and listening to the poems of his father.

“Reading and listening to the poems written by my father Shri Ramesh Tendulkar. Miss you Baba. Prajakta is a collection of poems written by him. A few years back, we made the book into a music album,” he captioned the video.

“Your father Ramesh bhai ji was obviously a hugely talented literary man,” commented an Instagram person.

The feedback part of the put up was stuffed with advance birthday needs for Sachin Tendulkar whose birthday falls on April 24.

The World Book Day is widely known on April 23 to advertise the enjoyment of studying.

