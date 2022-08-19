Sachin Tendulkar recalls early days of his career while visiting PYC Gymkhana in Pune, gets nostalgic. Watch

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar just lately took to Instagram to recall an incident from his early profession days. He shared a video speaking a couple of match that came about in PYC Gymkhana in Pune many years in the past. His video, since being shared, has created a buzz and gone viral. There is an opportunity that the video will go away you amazed too.

“Nostalgic moment in Pune at PYC Gymkhana,” Tendulkar wrote whereas posting the video. In the clip he talks a couple of match that he performed for Mumbai in an Under-15 match. He remembers how after getting run he cried whereas operating in direction of the pavilion.

Take a take a look at the video to know what else he shares:

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has gathered greater than 2.8 million views and the numbers are rapidly rising. The video has additionally gathered a number of likes, together with one from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. People additionally shared numerous feedback to point out their reactions.

“It’s awesome that you still remember all the names after 35 years,” posted an Instagram person. “A real person is never scared to share his vulnerability,” shared one other. “Old memories of your younger age always feel awesome,” expressed a 3rd. “Really good to know your story. Everything related to you is so inspiring,” wrote a fourth.