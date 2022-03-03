Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Time When He First Heard Of Virat Kohli | Cricket News

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a message for Virat Kohli forward of his a centesimal Test match. Tendulkar’s message was a part of a tribute video posted by BCCI on social media. The video additionally had messages from different members of the 100-Test membership, together with Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and former India opener Virender Sehwag. In his message for Kohli, Sachin spoke in regards to the time when he had first heard Virat Kohli’s title.

“The first time I heard about you is when we were in Australia in 2007. You guys were playing the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia. That’s when there were certain players in the team who were discussing about you, that this is one player to watch out for, ‘achhi batting karta hai,” Sachin stated in his message for Virat Kohli within the video.

Kohli has up to now performed 99 Test matches and is anticipated to hitch the 100-Test membership throughout India’s first Test match towards Sri Lanka, which begins in Mohali from Friday.

Dravid spoke extremely of Kohli’s expertise and requested India’s most profitable Test captain to benefit from the day.

“To be able to play 1 is great. To play 100 is a fantastic achievement. It’s an achievement Virat Kohli can be very proud of. All the best, enjoy the day, enjoy the occasion, it’s something to feel very proud about,” the Indian head coach stated.

Kohli would be the 71st cricketer to play 100 Test matches. Kohli can even be the eighth Indian cricketer to achieve the landmark.