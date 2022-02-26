Sachin Tendulkar rescues injured bird and feeds it. Watch

Sachin Tendulkar usually takes to Instagram to share movies that present his sweet interactions with animals. From feeding stray canines to recuing and adopting pet, his profile his full of varied sorts of posts that usually depart people with a smile. Just like this video that he current posted which exhibits the Master Blaster rescuing an injured bird and feeding it.

“A little care and affection can go a long way to make our world an even better place!” he wrote whereas posting the video. Alongside, he additionally added the hashtags #birds and #peace.

The video opens to indicate Tendulkar holding a chook in his fingers whereas another person it utilizing a bottle cap to pour water into its throat. Within moments, he picks up the creature and thoroughly retains it on high of a desk.

We received’t give away all the things, so check out the video to see what else it exhibits:

The video has been posted about 16 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued a number of likes. Till now, the video has gathered multiple lakh likes and the numbers are shortly growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied praiseful feedback. Just a few additionally showcased their reactions by utilizing completely different emoticons.

“Thank you for your kindness,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Respect,” posted one other. “Great work sir,” shared a third. “Great to see you sir, all the time,” commented a fourth. Many additionally expressed their responses by sharing coronary heart emoticons.

What are your ideas on the video exhibiting Sachin Tendulkar serving to an injured chook?