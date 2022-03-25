Sachin Tendulkar shares video of girls and boys playing cricket together in Mumbai, says ‘sports is an enabler for equal

Sachin Tendulkar is an energetic social media consumer. Be it on Twitter or Instagram, he usually shares posts that vary from snippets of his private life to speaking about social points to sharing messages of positivity. Just like his current share by which he wrote about how sports activities could be an “enabler for equality” and posted a video of a cricket match.

“Wonderful to see girls & boys play a cricket match together. Sport can be a great enabler for equality. Saw this recently in MIG Club Mumbai. Well done!” he wrote. He additionally shared the hashtag #CricketTwitter.

Take a take a look at the video of the cricket match:

The video has been posted a little bit over two hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 70,000 views. Alongside, the tweet has additionally gathered over 4,300 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous feedback.

“Imagine Bumrah and Mithali are out for toss in an IPL match as two contesting captains,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “I’ll not be astonished if in future mixed cricket be introduced in sporting events like the Commonwealth Games or Olympics,” shared one other. “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in sports is the need of the hour!” expressed a 3rd.