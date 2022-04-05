Sachin Tendulkar walks down memory lane as he shares photos in local Mumbai bus

Sachin Tendulkar is understood for posting diversified issues on his Instagram account that preserve the followers hooked. In his newest share, Sachin Tendulkar walked down reminiscence lane and reminisced about his childhood by clicking pictures of a neighborhood bus that he should have taken to journey to Shivaji Park the place the legendary cricketer took his first steps in cricket.

The submit was shared in the future in the past and it’s got over six lakh likes to this point. Wearing a blue shirt and jeans, Sachin could be seen posing by standing on the gate after which sitting contained in the bus. The bus which is crimson in color has the quantity 315 on it and likewise Ram Ganesh Gadkari (Shivaji Park) written on it.

“Rewind to childhood,” he captioned the submit on Instagram. He additionally added the hashtag #throwback to the submit.

See the submit under:

“No better feeling than recalling childhood and growing up days with such fondness,” commented former cricketer Dilip Doshi on the submit. “Freedom and peace,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Thank you, the bus service to make our god Sachin Tendulkar,” stated a 3rd.

Shivaji Park is the place the place the legendary cricketer began his profession beneath coach Ramakant Achrekar. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sachin had stated that Shivaji Park will all the time maintain a particular place in his coronary heart because the park was the place he took his guiding steps on the earth of aggressive cricket.

What do you consider this childhood recollections of Sachin Tendulkar?