Sachin Tendulkar wears pheta at niece’s wedding. Yuvraj Singh has this to say

A video shared by Sachin Tendulkar on Instagram goes every kind of viral on-line. The fantastic video reveals him getting a pheta tied whereas attending his niece’s marriage ceremony. The conventional look of the cricket legend has wowed many, together with his former teammate and friend Yuvraj Singh.

Tendulkar shared the video with only a few hastags. They’re #Weddings, #TradionalWear, #Shaadi, and #Celebration. The video opens with him sitting on a chair with an individual serving to him tie the pheta. At one level within the video he additionally shares that he’s carrying the normal headgear whereas attending the marriage of his elder brother Nitin Tendulkar’s daughter.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video was shared about 15 hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and amassed over 3.2 million views. The videoe has additionally prompted many to share their reactions, together with one from Yuvraj Singh. “Oye Sachin Kumar ehhh,” he wrote together with a grinning face emoticon. Many additionally posted coronary heart emojis to indicate their reactions.

“Sachin sir crown of India,” posted an Instagram consumer. “My favourite. My idol. My inspiration,” commented one other. “Ye Master Blaster ka swag hai,” expressed a 3rd. “Wowww amazing look sir,” wrote a fourth.