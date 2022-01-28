Sachin Tendulkar Weighs In On India’s World Cup Chances Under Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid | Cricket News

Virat Kohli’s period as India’s T20I captain got here to an finish on a disappointing notice because the crew crashed out of the T20 World Cup final yr within the Super 12 stage. Ahead of the event within the UAE final yr, Kohli had mentioned that he would relinquish the T20I captaincy after the top of the T20 World Cup. With Kohli stepping down, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Rohit Sharma as full-time white-ball captain whereas asserting India’s squad for the recently-concluded tour of South Africa.

With Australia set to host the following T20 World Cup later this yr, legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar mentioned that he would like to see the crew elevate yet one more World Cup title.

“In the month of April this year, we’ll complete 11 years (of World Cup win). That’s a long wait. Everyone including me would love to see that trophy in BCCI’s cabinet. This is one trophy which all the cricketers play for. It doesn’t get any bigger than that… be it a shorter or longer format. World Cup is something special and that’s what I feel,” Tendulkar said on ‘Backstage with Boria’ YouTube show.

Labelling them as a “fantastic pair”, Tendulkar additionally praised Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid, saying that each stalwarts have performed sufficient cricket to beat all “ups and downs”.

“Rohit & Rahul is a fantastic pair. I know that guys would give their best shot and prepare to the best of their ability. You have so many people backing you. It’s all about having that support at the right time. Of course, everyone has played enough cricket. Rahul has played enough cricket to understand there are gonna be ups and downs along the way. Not to lose hope is the only thing. Keep trying and we will keep moving forward,” he added.

India will face Pakistan of their opening match of the T20 World later this yr, which be a repeat of final yr’s Super 12 stage match.

Pakistan had received the sport comprehensively by 10 wickets and India will hope to make amends when the 2 sides meet but once more on October 23 on the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).