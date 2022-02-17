‘Sack Minister For Sedition’: Congress Sleepover In Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Congress mentioned they are going to spend the evening within the meeting.

Bengaluru:

Congress legislators have mentioned they are going to spend the evening contained in the Karnataka meeting on Thursday, demanding the sacking of minister KS Eshwarappa and a sedition case in opposition to him for his massively controversial remark about changing the nationwide flag with a saffron one.

Congress members stayed again within the meeting, even after it was adjourned for the day following protests by the opposition celebration legislators that stalled proceedings in each homes for the second day in a row.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa later met Leader of Opposition and Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah within the meeting premises and held talks however there was no breakthrough.

“We tried to convince the opposition party leaders for around two hours. We told them to not sleep here in the assembly. But they have already decided. Speaker also tried to convince. We have tried our best but they did not agree. We will try to convince them tomorrow also,” Mr Yediyurappa mentioned.

Later, Karnataka Congress leaders together with state unit chief DK Shivakumar had been seen having dinner on the meeting canteen.

Earlier, addressing reporters exterior the meeting, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP and its ideological mother or father Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of disrespecting the nationwide flag, and mentioned the Congress has determined to stage a “day-and-night” protests, to take the problem to a “logical end”.

Noting that the Governor, who’s the constitutional head, ought to have intervened and given directions for Mr Eshwarappa’s dismissal, as his feedback quantity to treason, he mentioned: “The Chief Minister is also not taking action against Eshwarappa, the RSS is implementing its hidden agenda through Eshwarappa.”

Meanwhile, a defiant Mr Eshwarappa mentioned there was no query of him resigning for any motive, and he’s a patriot who had gone to jail through the Emergency interval.

“Let them protest, I won’t budge,” he mentioned, and demanded that state Congress chief DK Shivakumar resign, accusing him and his celebration of ‘misusing’ the nationwide flag for protests.

The controversy erupted after Mr Eshwarappa mentioned final week that the ‘Bhagwa dhwaj’ (saffron flag) might develop into the nationwide flag someday sooner or later and it could be raised from the Red Fort then.

He, nonetheless, had mentioned the tricolour is the nationwide flag now, and it must be revered by everybody.

Seemingly backing up the controversial remark, Chief Minister Bommai mentioned, earlier in a single day protests which have taken place within the meeting had been for points regarding individuals, farmers and curiosity of the state, however it is a protest hinged on misinterpreting a press release.

“There is nothing wrong in Eshwarappa’s statement, there is nothing in his statement that is against law. As they (Congress) don’t have any other issues they are doing this. For the first time without any reason overnight protest is being held, this is not the sign of a responsible opposition. They feel they will get political mileage out of it, but they are wrong,” he mentioned.

The Chair within the meeting on Wednesday had rejected the Congress’ adjournment movement demanding the dismissal of and sedition case in opposition to Mr Eshwarappa.

The Speaker additionally has held conferences of ground leaders to finish the stalemate, however they had been unsuccessful.

The final time Karnataka meeting noticed in a single day protests was in July 2019 when the then chief of the opposition Mr Yediyurappa spent an evening together with BJP legislators to nook the Janata Dal Secular-Congress coalition authorities dragging its ft on a belief vote