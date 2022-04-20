Sacked for being unvaxxed: Fair Work upholds dozens of challenges
The office umpire has rejected dozens of challenges from employees who have been sacked after refusing to reveal their coronavirus vaccination standing or telling their employer they weren’t jabbed, at the same time as vaccine mandates look more likely to quickly raise.
Since late final yr, the Fair Work Commission has present in favour of dozens of employers sued by individuals let go as a result of their vaccination standing all through Australia. The candidates claimed that they had been unfairly dismissed and requested the fee to reinstate or compensate them over the job losses.
The circumstances have been introduced as vaccine mandates have been enforced throughout well being, schooling, hospitality and development on the top of the pandemic.
Those mandates nonetheless exist in Victoria, however Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton mentioned on Wednesday he had advisable the federal government transition out of the coverage for workplaces that weren’t in touch with susceptible individuals.
Employers introduced earlier than the fee embody Virgin Australia, Jetstar, KFC, Australian Pharmaceutical Industries, diary maker Bulla, boot maker Baxter, Mercy Hospitals Victoria, St Vincent’s Hospital, McKenzie Aged Care Group, the Epworth Foundation, Anglicare Victoria, Eastern Health and lots of different small companies.
Kathryn Roy-Chowdhury, a former danger and compliance supervisor at Ivanhoe Girls’ Grammar School, utilized to the fee in November final yr, alleging she had been unfairly dismissed, and in search of compensation and reinstatement.
In a call launched final week, the fee discovered that Roy-Chowdhury had on a couple of event instructed the personal ladies’ faculty in Melbourne’s north-east that she needed to attend for the Novavax inoculation to change into accessible as a result of she thought-about it the safer choice. The fee rejected her utility.
The Age sought remark from Ms Roy-Chowdhury and Ivanhoe Girls Grammar School.
Zana Bytheway, chief govt of the employment rights group authorized centre JobWatch, has urged individuals who have been let go over the mandates to contemplate asking their former employers for his or her jobs again as soon as the necessities have been dropped.