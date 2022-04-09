Sacked official was on probation for 8 years. Gujarat high court reinstates him

Ahmedabad: A Gujarat authorities official who was retained on probation for eight years earlier than being sacked by the state authorities should be reinstated, the Gujarat excessive court docket has ordered.

About three years in the past, the state authorities terminated the companies of the official, who was appointed as a mamlatdar, or the pinnacle of income administration overseeing a mean of fifty villages or so, three years in the past.

Chintan Vaishnav, who challenged his termination from service by the Gujarat authorities, received the authorized battle. The excessive court docket apart the termination order dated March 2, 2019.

He has been deemed confirmed as per Rule 10 (A) of Gujarat Civil Service Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules, 1967 as amended in 1994.

“A bare reading of the above-referred rule makes it abundantly clear that the probation period can be extended for a maximum period of two years beyond which probation cannot be extended,” the court docket stated in its order.

“The respondents are directed to reinstate the petitioner in service forthwith on the post on which he was working prior to the order of termination. The petitioner is deemed to have continued in service and shall be entitled to all consequential benefits. The respondents are directed to reinstate the petitioner and give all consequential benefits within a period of three months from the date of receipt of copy of this judgment,” the excessive court docket stated.

Vaishnav’s first posting was because the Administrator of the Dwarkadhish temple belief at Dwarka. On March 19, 2012, the petitioner was transferred to Surendranagar. During the course of his service, the petitioner handed his decrease degree in addition to higher-level departmental examinations. The interval of probation of the petitioner was prolonged after it was over on May 8, 2013. Initially, it was prolonged for a interval of 1 yr until May 8, 2014 vide order dated February 2, 2014. Thereafter, it was prolonged for a interval of six months until November 8, 2014.

During the years that he labored earlier than his sacking, two charge-sheets have been filed in opposition to him by the division in one in all which he was punished.

Vaishnav’s counsel informed the court docket that so far as disciplinary proceedings are involved, in a single case the order of stoppage of increment couldn’t be applied on the bottom that the respondent was a probationer. Since was not drawing increments, the penalty couldn’t be inflicted

“As far as the second charge is concerned since the petitioner was already exonerated, it was never implemented and, therefore, these grounds cannot be taken as grounds for termination,” the petitioner’s lawyer Hriday Buch informed the court docket

The bench dominated that the interval of probation was over and the official ought to have been handled as deemed confirmed, and due to this fact the order of termination dated March 2, 2019 is held to be dangerous, the excessive court docket stated.