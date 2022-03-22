Sacked pilot accused of murder withdraws unfair dismissal claim
Mr Lynn’s submission to the Fair Work Commission had mentioned he was on remand and due to this fact couldn’t attend work. The union’s letter identified that “Captain Lynn had not been convicted of any crime”.
At the time, a spokeswoman for the union mentioned: “The TWU is not involved in this criminal justice matter. Consistent with regular practice, the union has provided support to this member for Fair Work conciliation. This has been done because union members are entitled to representation and procedural fairness for industrial matters.”
Jetstar had opposed the unfair dismissal declare.
“Jetstar makes no comment on the criminal charges, noting this matter is still before the courts, however, it’s clear that Mr Lynn is on remand pending trial and would not physically be able to perform his duties for a significant period of time,” a spokeswoman mentioned.
Mr Hill, 74, and Ms Clay, 73, disappeared throughout a trip through Victoria’s high country in 2020.
The pair final communicated utilizing Mr Hill’s high-frequency radio as they arrange camp within the Wonnangatta Valley, a secluded pocket of the Victorian Alpine National Park with out cell phone reception.
Their tent and a few belongings have been discovered burnt to the bottom subsequent to Mr Hill’s Toyota LandCruiser on March 27 at a campsite close to the Dry River Creek monitor.
Police arrested Mr Lynn last November in the remote Arbuckle Junction in Gippsland. The stays of the 2 campers have been discovered close to Dargo a few week later.
Mr Lynn labored as a captain for Qatar Airways for 5 years earlier than taking on an analogous position with Jetstar.
He has been in custody since his arrest and is remanded to reappear in court docket on May 31.
