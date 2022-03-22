Sacked pilot accused of murder withdraws unfair dismissal claim

Mr Lynn’s submission to the Fair Work Commission had mentioned he was on remand and due to this fact couldn’t attend work. The union’s letter identified that “Captain Lynn had not been convicted of any crime”.

At the time, a spokeswoman for the union mentioned: “The TWU is not involved in this criminal justice matter. Consistent with regular practice, the union has provided support to this member for Fair Work conciliation. This has been done because union members are entitled to representation and procedural fairness for industrial matters.”

Jetstar had opposed the unfair dismissal declare.

“Jetstar makes no comment on the criminal charges, noting this matter is still before the courts, however, it’s clear that Mr Lynn is on remand pending trial and would not physically be able to perform his duties for a significant period of time,” a spokeswoman mentioned.