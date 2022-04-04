Sacramento mass shooting renews calls for stricter gun control laws

A capturing that killed six individuals and wounded 12 within the coronary heart of downtown Sacramento early Sunday has renewed calls amongst officers and activists for extra gun security and violence prevention legal guidelines.

Authorities stated the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in a preferred leisure district crowded with individuals. Officers heard photographs and arrived on the scene at tenth and Okay streets, roughly two blocks northwest of the state Capitol, the place they discovered a number of wounded individuals.

A motive for the capturing was unknown, and police weren’t positive whether or not it was tied to any occasion happening on the time. It can be unclear whether or not the capturing was gang associated, officers stated.

Council members stated they’ve invested sources and cash into youth intervention packages in an effort to stop such tragedies. But extra must be accomplished, they stated.

“Everything I’ve heard about what happened last night, it didn’t need to be that bad, and it didn’t need to happen at all if we had the right laws in place,” Sacramento City Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela stated.

Valenzuela stated placing extra regulation enforcement within the streets received’t essentially cease the violence. She stated the state and federal authorities must “step up on guns.”

“I don’t want us trying to pretend like we can stand on every corner and keep every bad thing from happening,” she stated. “We need to look at the social issues underlying why this occurs.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg known as the capturing “a senseless and unacceptable tragedy” throughout a information convention Sunday.

“In what sane society do we allow the proliferation of assault weapons in the way that we see being used indiscriminately, not just in Sacramento but in other parts of the country?” he requested.

He requested if everybody may acknowledge that “there is absolutely no place for rapid-fire assault weapons anywhere, anyhow.”

“Can we make that distinction? Obviously we can’t,” he stated. “We couldn’t make it after Sandy Hook. … It is a sickness in our country. It is a sickness in our culture. And until we confront it and begin making those reasonable distinctions, to respect responsible gun ownership and get rid of these weapons of mass destruction and commit ourselves to doing that, how can we say that something like this would never happen again?”

Police have confirmed that a minimum of one firearm has been recovered from the scene. It shouldn’t be clear what sort of firearm was utilized in Sunday’s capturing. Authorities haven’t confirmed whether or not a semiautomatic weapon was used, although witnesses described in interviews with The Times listening to a fast succession of gunfire.

California’s Moms Demand Action stated in an announcement that they’re “sick and tired of waking up to news of the latest senseless act of gun violence.”

In 2020, 3,449 individuals in California died from gun-related accidents, based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While California has a number of the strongest gun security legal guidelines within the nation, it’s surrounded by states with weaker gun legal guidelines and has seen a rise in “ghost guns,” that are untraceable, unserialized and comparatively straightforward to assemble at dwelling.

The proliferation of selfmade “ghost guns” has skyrocketed in Los Angeles, contributing to greater than 100 violent crimes final yr, based on a report released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence,” Gov. Gavin Newsom stated in an announcement following Sunday’s capturing. “Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and to the wider community impacted by this terrible tragedy.”

“The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage,” he added.