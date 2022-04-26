Sacramento police in hours-long standoff with armed suspect holding hostage

A police standoff with an armed suspect holding one other particular person hostage in Sacramento stretched from Monday morning late into the nighttime hours, authorities stated.

According to a tweet by the Sacramento Police Department at 11:17 a.m., officers have been within the space of 58th Street and Fruitridge Road making an attempt to make contact with an individual who might have fired a gun.

Officers arrange a fringe, police stated. SWAT officers, negotiators and drones have been additionally deployed.

“One subject has been observed to be armed inside the residence,” police stated. “At this time, at least one other subject is believed to be inside. … At this time, it is believed that the armed suspect is holding at least one individual against their will inside the residence.”

ADVISORY: Officers are within the space of 58th St and Fruitridge Rd as they try to contact a topic who might have fired a gun. This info is preliminary and all updates can be made by means of Twitter. Please keep away from the realm and plan for alternate routes.

The final police replace — that the perimeter was nonetheless lively and negotiators have been working to resolve the standoff — got here at 7:20 p.m.

The scene remained lively late into Monday evening, according to KOVR-TV Channel 13.

A lady advised the station {that a} man was being held hostage by one in every of her relations and that she was requested to carry alcohol and cigarettes to the scene by the suspect.

“Family members said there were about eight people, including a small child, in the home when an argument began this morning,” the station reported. “Everyone left with only the suspect and the hostage being the only two people remaining in the home.”

A Sacramento Police Department consultant couldn’t be reached for an replace Monday evening.

Further info was not out there.