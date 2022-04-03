World
sacramento: Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting – Times of India
SACRAMENTO: Police in California say six individuals are lifeless and a minimum of 9 others have been injured after a capturing in downtown Sacramento.
The Sacramento Police Department says the capturing occurred early Sunday morning.
Video posted on Twitter confirmed individuals working by way of the road because the sound of speedy gunfire could possibly be heard within the background. Video confirmed a number of ambulances had been despatched to the scene.
Police offered few particulars concerning the circumstances surrounding the capturing however stated in a tweet {that a} “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.” Phone messages looking for remark had been left with the Sacramento police.
Residents had been requested to keep away from the world, which is full of eating places and bars that results in the Golden One Center, the place the Sacramento Kings play basketball.
