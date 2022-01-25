Sad Bills fan screams, drinks, and cries after overtime playoff loss

This Bills fan may’ve been hungover Monday morning.

After Buffalo fell to the Chiefs, 42-36, in Sunday’s divisional spherical overtime thriller, one Bills fan was facedown in his personal tears.

A viral video, shared by Barstool Sports through Grace Hyde, exhibits a devastated Bills fan chugging Tito’s vodka and chasing it with Miller Lite because the Chiefs received in overtime.

Sunday’s loss marked the second straight 12 months the Bills’ season was ended by the Chiefs.

The fan, who sported a No. 17 Josh Allen jersey, was cheering and pumping his fist at one level throughout the recreation.

And that’s as a result of issues seemed promising for Buffalo with lower than two minutes left in regulation — when Allen threw a go-ahead landing move to Gabriel Davis with 1:54 on the clock. Allen linked with Davis for one more landing move with 13 seconds remaining in regulation which gave the Bills a three-point lead.

Warning: Graphic language

The Chiefs, although, managed to get into field-goal vary to tie the sport as regulation expired and rallied past the Bills within the further session. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on an eight-play, 75-yard landing drive, throwing the profitable move to Travis Kelce.

As the heartbroken fan and the Bills start their offseason, the Chiefs are making ready for subsequent Sunday’s AFC Championship recreation in opposition to the Bengals.