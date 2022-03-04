‘Sad Day’ as cricket world mourns legend

Tributes have begun to move for Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh after his tragic passing.

Tributes have begun to move for Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh after his tragic passing on Friday.

Marsh, who represented Australia in 96 Test matches and 92 ODIs between 1970 and 1984 and shaped an iconic on-field partnership with quick bowling nice Dennis Lillee, died in Adelaide after struggling a coronary heart assault in Bundaberg final week.

The 74-year-old left an indelible mark on the sport as first a participant then his cricket Academy helped nurture dozens of Test gamers earlier than he additionally served time as an Australian selector.

His 95 catches off Lillee stays a file for essentially the most dismissals between a fielder and bowler.

Current and former gamers led the tributes on social media with Australian nice Mark Waugh calling Marsh an “absolute icon”.

“So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Rod (Bacchus)Marsh an absolute icon of Aust cricket,” Waugh posted on Twitter.

“Had the pleasure of working with Rod for a number of years as a selector and you wouldn’t meet a more honest, down to earth, kind hearted person.”

Women’s star Alyssa Healy labelling it a “sad day” whereas former Test keeper Peter Nevill known as Marsh “generous and kind”.

Marsh’s demise got here as Australia prepares for a historic first Test in Pakistan since 1998 and captain Pat Cummins mentioned it had been “really tough” for among the gamers who have been near the cricket legend.

“Quite a few players and staff members have had really good relationships with Rod in the past,” Cummins mentioned.

“It’s really tough. It’s certainly been a conversation point over here. We’re all rallying around him.”

On Sunday, Marsh’s son, Paul, mentioned his household had been “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of concern for his father who will dwell on eternally within the hearts and minds of Australian sports activities followers.