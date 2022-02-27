Sad new theory about Bob Saget’s final hours

Investigators have shared a brand new idea about what occurred to the Full House star, after questions on his intensive accidents.

More particulars are coming to gentle about Bob Saget’s dying as investigators in Florida have theorised what might need occurred in his remaining hours.

The Full House star died from head trauma, a press release from Saget’s household and the Orange Country Medical Examiner’s workplace beforehand revealed.

The comic was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on the Ritz-Carlton on January 9, 2022, simply hours after posting on Twitter a couple of present he had carried out in Jacksonville. Authorities confirmed that no foul play was suspected on the time.

Per the assertion, citing authorities, Saget “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.” The assertion famous: “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

An post-mortem report stated Saget suffered a number of fractures stretching from the again to the entrance of the cranium and alongside the attention sockets. It additionally revealed there was bleeding throughout either side of his mind, stories stated. This information prompted a much bigger dialogue about head trauma and the way Saget sustained these accidents nonetheless proves to be a thriller.

Investigators at the moment are theorising that Saget misplaced consciousness within the rest room of his resort room and fell backward onto the marble ground, hanging his head, People stories in its new concern.

After that, authorities consider Saget regained consciousness and acquired into mattress, the place he once more misplaced consciousness and finally died.

The outlet states that police checked the marble counters and finish tables within the rest room, however discovered no traces of his blood or hair. The time of his dying is estimated round 4am. His physique was discovered almost 12 hours later.

Video surveillance exhibits that Saget entered his resort room at 2.17am on January 9. He hung a “do not disturb” signal on his door after which locked it from the within. The door wouldn’t be opened once more till hours later when resort safety found his physique, the outlet stories.

An worker on the Ritz-Carlton, the place Saget was staying, recalled his friendliness to company previous to the fateful day of his passing.

“He was cracking jokes, waving to people in the lobby,” the worker stated. “When people asked for selfies, he would run over and grab their phones to take the pictures with them, joking the whole time. He was a ball of happy, positive energy.”

Investigators have deemed Saget’s dying “an unusual case,” including that there are nonetheless “a lot of unanswered questions”.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” the star wrote in his final social media post. “Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this sh*t.”

Forensic scientists beforehand informed Fox News that investigations such because the one into Saget’s dying are advanced and contain a collaborative effort between the health worker, regulation enforcement investigators, forensic investigators, together with crime scene and crime lab officers, and the district legal professional.

They informed Fox that investigative hypotheses are sometimes shaped whereas the inflow of substantiated proof will show or disprove the hypotheses.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s workplace, Saget’s dying was dominated as unintentional dying, there have been no indicators of alcohol or medicine, and the case is closed.

This story initially appeared on Fox News and is republished right here with permission