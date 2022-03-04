Cricket

‘Sad, speechless, completely shocked’: Sporting fraternity reacts to shocking news of Shane Warne’s death – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Wall
  FirstCricket Staff
  March 4th, 2022
  • 20:55:18 IST

Melbourne: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, thought-about as one of many all-time greats of the sport who redefined spin bowling, has died of a suspected coronary heart assault in Thailand, in response to media experiences quoting an announcement from his administration.

He was 52.

According to ‘foxsports.com.au’, Warne’s administration launched a quick assertion that Warne handed away in Thailand and the explanation might be a suspected coronary heart assault.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the assertion reported by the web site mentioned.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

An iconic title in worldwide cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, performed 145 Tests for Australia, selecting up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne Pared 293 scalps.

The sporting fraternity was in a shock because the information of Warne’s passing away got here in. Here’s how the world is reacting to the unhappy and surprising information.

Updated Date: March 04, 2022 20:55:18 IST

