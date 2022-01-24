Sad to see Virat Kohli resign as Test captain, Rohit Sharma is front-runner to lead India: Shane Warne | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has stated that he’s not stunned with Virat Kohli ‘s resolution to step down because the Test skipper, whereas including that Jasprit Bumrah may grow to be an excellent chief however Rohit Sharma is the frontrunner to grow to be the Test captain as nicely at this second.In an interplay with ANI, Warne opened up on Virat’s resolution, England’s efficiency within the Ashes and what he makes of Pat Cummins as Australia’s chief.“I was not surprised with Virat’s decision because being the captain of India has so much pressure and expectation. Virat is such an inspiration to so many people. He is an inspirational leader and I am sad to see him resign as captain and step down. He is still playing Test cricket and still believes that it is the number one form of the game,” Warne instructed ANI.

“He will still be playing Test cricket for a long time and I look forward to seeing playing him the longest format. I am a big fan of his. I do not believe a wicketkeeper (Rishabh Pant) should be a captain. I believe a wicketkeeper makes a good deputy, a good vice-captain. Looking at the Indian side, Jasprit Bumrah can make a good captain, Rohit Sharma can make a good captain,” he added.

Further speaking concerning the captaincy prospects, Warne stated: “Rohit has done a good job in the shorter formats, so he will be the favourite to lead the side. KL Rahul could do it. I would love to say Rahane but he has lost form. If Rahane was in form or he finds that form again, then he can do it. He is a very good captain. India is lucky to have so many options, but I think Rohit will get the captaincy.”

England just lately suffered a 0-4 drubbing within the recently-concluded Ashes. Fans again within the UK began blaming the Indian Premier League and the Hundred for poor performances in Tests, however Warne believes poor efficiency in Tests doesn’t have something to do with IPL.

“Not at all. The bottom line is that England did not play well enough; they did not get the basics right. They dropped too many catches. Australia have not played that well in Australia in the past few years. India have beaten Australia twice, so it shows it can be done by a good team. Australia played terrific cricket and they did not allow England to play well,” stated Warne.

“It has nothing to do with the Hundred, has nothing to do with the IPL. The bottom line is that England did not well play enough,” he added.

Talking about his documentary ‘Shane’, which is streaming in India, the previous spinner stated: “I have been blown away. The response has been unbelievable. People have loved it, which is great. It is nice that people are taking time out to give me their feedback. So I am really glad that people liked it, and I hope people all over the world (they) start seeing it.”

When requested what did he make of Pat Cummins because the Test chief of Australia, Warne stated: “I think he did a good job in the Ashes. He has got the respect of everyone that plays cricket around the world.”

Lastly, speaking about South Africa’s win over India in each Tests and ODIs, the previous Australia spinner stated: “Well, South Africa played terrific cricket. They were the better team than India. India did not play well, even though they came close. It was a great result against India. To see Proteas winning both Tests and ODIs, I think it is a fantastic achievement.”