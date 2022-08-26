SAFA’s growth plan for women’s soccer vague as Danny Jordaan takes dig at media | Sport

SAFA president Danny Jordaan has taken a swipe on the media for not selling the drive to professionalise native ladies’s soccer whereas offering little element on the federation’s personal plans.

He was at pains to level out the income hole between the lads’s and girls’s recreation all over the world.

Jordaan stated that SAFA had been assembly with business companions this week to debate the problem.

SAFA president Danny Jordaan stays obscure on a renewed drive to professionalise ladies’s soccer within the nation, as an alternative intimating that the South African media might do extra to advertise the trigger than “pointing fingers”.

The challenge was as soon as once more within the highlight earlier this week following authorities’s announcement that its kitty for Banyana Banyana’s WAFCON bonuses has swelled to R15 million as observers notice that the native recreation merely has to capitalise on that achievement.

Women’s soccer stays distinctly semi-professional in nature regardless of the formation of the Hollywoodbets Super League in 2019, a definite step in the suitable course however not but substantial sufficient in monetary pulling energy.

“The PSL and Hollywoodbets Super League are the highest competitions for men and women respectively in SA. All of the sponsorships on the women’s side combined is less than any of the competitions in the PSL. Even one that runs over 2 to 3 weeks is more than the total revenue for women’s football,” stated Jordaan. “How many times have you seen Banyana Banyana on all of these TV stations? Never.

“How many discussions deal with ladies? There are all the time about males on these channels day by day, even the referees. How many discussions and focus areas are on ladies? Zero. The income hole is now properly understood.

“You are the media, I’m not the journalist. Our Banyana stars mentioned how many of them are educated at tertiary level and how everyone’s smart. I agree with her.

“Who speaks to them? Nobody. The solely reprieve you may have is that it isn’t only a drawback in SA, however on the planet.”

READ | Banyana bonuses line in the sand as World Cup prep takes centre stage: ‘There won’t be a dip’

The veteran administrator, viewed as controversial from certain quarters, quantified his sentiments by pointing out that after France won the 2018 men’s World Cup, the side walked away with a winner’s cheque of $40 million.

A year later, the USA women’s team received $4 million for their exploits.

Jordaan though did confirm that SAFA had entered into discussions with current and prospective sponsors with regards to increased investment, which took place on Wednesday.

“When are we going to have a completely skilled league? It can be after we cease pointing fingers and turn into allies on this challenge. You [the media] have an vital function to play. What I can say, we’re having conferences with all of the sponsors and different potential ones.

“They must recognise that a women’s football match is less than 5% in value to a men’s one. It’s a South African conversation, your conversation and ours. We’ll lead on that front. “We are assembly with sponsors on the identical query. I hope I sketch the mountain we should climb. We’re decided to climb it collectively.

“I hope you have your cameras there when we’re on top and we can show how green the valley is,” he stated.