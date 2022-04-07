Safety and sadness: Afghan refugees observe their first Ramadan in the U.S.

Last yr, Maqsood Maqsoud celebrated Ramadan, a time of reflection, piety and charity, within the metropolis of Kabul, the place he grew up.

He heard the adhan, the decision to prayer, broadcast from a close-by mosque. He broke his each day Ramadan quick with dates within the two-story compound the place he lived along with his dad and mom, youthful brothers, spouse and new child daughter.

Maqsood Maqsoud holds his 15-month-old daughter, Sumayah, as his spouse Shabana repares a meal in a San Diego lodge on the primary day of Ramadan fasting. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

That was earlier than the United States started withdrawing its remaining troops from Afghanistan. Before the Taliban started systematically taking on provinces and cities. Before Maqsoud’s worry grew that his work with the Marines, which had practically killed him as soon as, would now kill him for certain.

On Saturday evening, Maqsoud broke quick in a San Diego lodge in the beginning of Islam’s holiest month. He heard the adhan sound from a cellphone. He knelt on white bedsheets to wish.

Afghan refugees staying at a Hilton Garden Inn in San Diego observe Ramadan on April 2, 2022. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

It was the 31-year-old’s first Ramadan meal within the U.S. after he, his spouse and their daughter fled Kabul in August. He spent the night with half a dozen different refugees and the Marine who helped him escape.

“As long as we’re all together, we don’t feel like we’re separated from family,” Maqsoud mentioned as he held his 15-month-old daughter. “It feels good.”

Thousands of refugees who’ve left Afghanistan since summer time are celebrating Ramadan within the U.S. Some are marking the vacation from their new residences, others from lodge rooms, as resettlement organizations wrestle to seek out them everlasting housing in an costly market.

In an try to carry the newcomers some semblance of residence, the San Diego Afghan Refugees Aid Group hosted iftar, the sundown meal to interrupt the quick, within the lodge. The grass-roots group plans to carry the meal at different accommodations within the space the place refugees are staying and to seek out volunteers to take them to close by mosques to wish.

Sadatullah Sadiqui, 15, brings Iftar meal ready by his mom to be shared with different Afghan refugees at a lodge in San Diego April 2, 2022. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

“We want them to feel a sense of community, even though it’s their first Ramadan by themselves,” mentioned Zulaikha Rahim, secretary of the group and a first-generation Afghan American. “We want to make them feel at home, even though their new normal looks very different.”

::

Maqsoud was 19 when he started working as a linguist. It was his job to assist Marines talk with contractors and different Afghans. He described the troops as “a family, as a team.”

In 2011, Maqsoud was in a “mine-resistant ambush-protected” automobile when it ran over a 100-pound roadside bomb. The gunner, positioned on the high, was thrown from the automobile. Although severely injured, he survived. Maqsoud was left dizzy and scared, however unhurt.

“We were blessed,” Maqsoud recalled.

Collin Hannigan, then a Marine captain, was one automotive behind and witnessed the blast. If not for the design of the automobile, he mentioned, the passengers “would have been killed.”

Collin Hannigan, left, who served within the Marine Corps, holds Sumayah, 15-month-old daughter of Maqsood Maqsoud, proper. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Maqsoud labored as a linguist for nearly 4 years earlier than quitting and going again to highschool to check for his bachelor’s diploma in enterprise administration. He bought a job at a telecommunications firm. Over the final decade, he has saved in contact with Hannigan.

Hannigan, a San Diego resident, left the Marines in 2014 after seven years. The 39-year-old now works for an organization that helps companies rent navy veterans.

Last yr, because the state of affairs in Afghanistan quickly deteriorated, Maqsoud and Hannigan communicated extra continuously. One morning, Hannigan awoke to a message from Maqsoud concerning the Taliban that learn: “The bad guys are all now here.”

“He was in a country which was now completely controlled by the people that wanted to have him killed and that he fought against for three or four years,” Hannigan mentioned. “In the blink of an eye that happened.”

Hannigan had helped three different interpreters get their visa packages via, though he confronted extra difficulties with Maqsoud’s for an unknown cause. But he saved attempting to get the previous linguist out.

He lastly managed to hyperlink up with the workplace of Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) via Joe Kristol, a Marine he’d served with. Hannigan was capable of inform Maqsoud’s story. He described the mission through which the interpreter had virtually died. He talked about Maqsoud’s service to U.S. troops and the hazard he now confronted.

Cotton’s employees, Hannigan mentioned, arrange Maqsoud’s contact on the Kabul airport so he may depart the nation. Within days of his household’s departure, twin bombs struck close to the airport entrance. About 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members have been killed.

::

It was Hannigan who picked up Maqsoud’s household on the airport in San Diego once they arrived in January. Maqsoud had chosen to resettle within the metropolis due to his Marine pal.

Maqsoud is considered one of 2,145 Afghan refugees who’ve arrived in San Diego County via February. The majority who resettled within the space have a relative or pal there.

In a letter to President Biden final month, San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson requested help from the administration to assist the county resettle Afghan refugees and put together to doubtlessly obtain extra refugees, this time from Ukraine.

“The citizens of San Diego are once again willing to welcome the displaced with open arms,” Anderson wrote. “However, to do so successfully will require additional funding from the Administration to support this population.”

Etleva Bejko, director of refugee and immigration companies for Jewish Family Service of San Diego, mentioned the most important problem for resettlement companies has been discovering housing for refugees.

“There has been a shortage of rental units available,” Bejko mentioned. “It’s not an Afghan evacuee issue; it’s not a refugee issue; it’s a California issue.”

The lack of housing presents extra challenges, Bejko mentioned, together with faculty enrollment and entry to different companies, resembling English-as-a-second-language courses.

Farid Obaid, whose household is quickly dwelling in a Del Mar lodge, mentioned his youngsters have been getting rides to highschool because of close by church parishioners. There have been no buses set as much as take them. They don’t have the cash to purchase a automotive.

“Unless a family is settled into their permanent housing, they are still in that limbo period,” Bejko mentioned. “In that period where they are still waiting for the next step to truly rebuild their lives here.”

::

Nearly a dozen individuals gathered within the lodge’s breakfast room on Saturday night to rejoice Ramadan.

Liba Ghousden, 9, holds a plate of fruit to be shared with different refugees on the lodge. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

There have been placards left over from the morning that learn “French Toast,” “Cheese Omelette” and “Seasoned Potatoes.” But the trays arrayed earlier than the group now held qabili palau, a brown rice with hen; challow, white rice; Afghan-style hen korma; and bonjan, an eggplant facet dish.

On smaller tables, Rahim and her sister-in-law, Wajma Rahim, had laid out water bottles; dates; bolani, a stuffed flatbread; and aush, an Afghan noodle soup, for everybody to seize as quickly because the solar set, signaling the tip of the day’s quick.

They have gotten to know the households via the Afghan Refugees Aid Group and have helped ship groceries and different requirements. Zulaikha’s and Wajma’s dad and mom fled Afghanistan 40 years in the past.

“There was really no difference between them and myself, and any of us, but luck and timing,” Wajma mentioned.

Among these gathered Saturday night was Omid Sediqi, 26, whose father was killed by a suicide bomber final yr. He and his household have bounced round accommodations for just a few months, ready for everlasting housing.

Sediqi arrived in San Diego along with his mom and two brothers however left behind different siblings in Afghanistan. This yr, he mentioned, Ramadan felt completely different.

“It’s so difficult because of your family you left in Afghanistan to come here,” he mentioned.

Soon after 7 p.m., because the sky darkened, everybody reached for sustenance after hours with out meals or drink. Maqsoud snacked on dates after which stuffed a cup with dogh, a standard Afghan yogurt, to offer to his visitor, Hannigan.

The Marine recalled attempting the drink throughout his deployment when he and Maqsoud have been visiting a village elder.

Maqsoud joined just a few different males as they kicked off their footwear and knelt on bedsheets they’d snagged from housekeeping, a far cry from conventional prayer rugs. They pressed their foreheads to the bottom as Sam Smith’s “Like I Can” filtered down from the audio system overhead after which segued into digital dance music.

Afterward, Maqsoud guided Hannigan to a seat at his desk, usually referring to his pal as “bro.” With Maqsoud’s brothers again in Afghanistan, he mentioned of Hannigan, “he’s my brother.”

Since Maqsoud’s arrival, Hannigan has taken the household to the seaside and round San Diego.

Nasraden Ghousden, who was a soldier in Afghan protection forces, and his two youngsters, son Iqbal, 12, left, and daughter Zeba, 8, carry Iftar meal to be shared on the primary day of Ramadan fasting with different Afghan refugees at Hilton Garden Inn in San Diego on April 2, 2022. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

As the group stuffed plates with conventional Afghan meals that refugees had cooked of their lodge rooms, they conversed in Dari and English. They performed with Maqsoud’s 15-month-old, who had just lately been launched from a hospital with a feeding tube to assist carry up her weight. The woman had began strolling simply two weeks earlier than.

Although practically 8,000 miles away from Afghanistan, that evening they didn’t really feel so removed from residence.