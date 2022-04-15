‘Safety belts are not there for display, wear them’ – Gauteng Transport MEC urges taxi commuters | News24

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has urged taxi commuters to put on security belts.

Mamabolo additionally cautioned highway customers towards bribing visitors officers.

He additionally accused municipalities of not prioritising highway upkeep, one thing he stated led to highway deaths.

The Gauteng authorities has known as on all taxi drivers to remind passengers to put on security belts.

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo urged taxi operators and passengers to be secure over the Easter holidays and stated security belts had been “not manufactured by mistake”.

“They are not there for display. They are meant to save the lives of both drivers and passengers.

“Taxi drivers normally put on their security belts besides for his or her passengers. When an accident occurs, the driving force is at occasions secure aside from passengers who may lose their lives or maintain critical accidents.

“The taxi industry must take road safety campaigns seriously, especially wearing safety belts. Most safety belts inside taxis are not working except for the driver’s belt.

“They should at all times examine their security belts. Some passengers typically inform us that they don’t seem to be used to carrying security belts when travelling utilizing taxis.”

Mamabolo stated that because the lockdown rules had been relaxed, many individuals could be travelling, partying and ingesting alcohol.

“We can have challenges this Easter season and coming lengthy weekend. We have to be able to pounce on individuals who drink and drive. Gauteng can be receiving vacationers, particularly in Mogale City.

“Some visitors will behave irresponsibly and law enforcement must act on them. Mogale City is a favourite destination for many tourists. Law enforcement officers must be strict.”

Cold drink

Mamabolo pleaded with officers to chorus from taking “cold drinks”.

“Bribing a law enforcement officer is an offence. Receiving a bribe is also an offence. Our officers must control themselves and behave accordingly. Our country’s Constitution says the right to life is fundamental. When you take a bribe from a wrong road user, you are putting the lives of people at risk.

“By taking a bribe, you might be undermining the basic proper within the Bill of Rights. You are violating the legislation. When supplied a bribe by a motorist, take into consideration the Constitution.”

Road infrastructure

Mamabolo also pointed out that road infrastructure was vital in preventing some accidents.

“The situation of the highway is crucial in saving lives. Unmarked and roads riddled with potholes trigger accidents. We want higher and extra well-maintained roads in Gauteng.

“By fixing, patching, maintaining and putting our roads in good conditions can save human lives. We have teams that are patching potholes on provincial roads. My concern with municipalities is how they handle road safety.”

Mamabolo added that many municipalities didn’t prioritise highway upkeep.

“They depend upon their income price range to finance highway upkeep. Most municipalities haven’t got equipment, tools and personnel to keep up roads.

“Local and district municipalities depend on [the] Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG), which is rarely enough to keep up roads as a result of many competing priorities exist. I attraction to municipalities to place highway upkeep on the centre of their preferences.

“We have a road maintenance grant as the department. I wish municipalities could have money set aside for road maintenance,” Mamabolo stated.

