Saffron Flag May Become National Flag In Future: Karnataka BJP Leader

KS Eshwarappa’s feedback come after saffron teams clashed with pro-hijab protestors in Karnataka.

Bengaluru:

Senior BJP chief and Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday claimed ‘Bhagwa dhwaj‘ (saffron flag), could turn out to be the nationwide flag a while sooner or later.

He, nonetheless, stated the tricolour is the nationwide flag now, and it must be revered by everybody.

“Hundreds of years ago the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the tricolour flag there in our country then? Now it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag, what respect it has to be given, should be given by every person who takes food in this country, there is no question about it,” Mr Eshwarappa stated.

Responding to a query by reporters on whether or not the saffron flag could be hoisted on the purple fort, he stated, “not today, some day in the future.”

“Discussions are today taking place in the country on ‘Hindu vichara‘ and ‘Hindutva’. People used to laugh at one point when we said Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya, aren’t we constructing it now? In the same way some time in the future, after 100 or 200 or 500 years Bhagwa dhwaj may become the national flag. I don’t know.”

Further stating that now tricolour has been constitutionally accepted because the nationwide flag, the Minister stated, it must be revered, and people who do not respect will probably be a traitor.

“…we are the people who hoist the saffron flag, not today some time in the future Hindu dharma will come to this country at that time we will hoist it on the Red fort, for now tricolour is our national flag, there is now doubt about it and we all respect it,” the previous state BJP chief added.

Mr Eshwarappa was responding to state Congress president DK Shivakumar’s claims that college students hoisted saffron flag by changing the tricolour on the Government First Grade College in Shivamogga, throughout an anti-hijab protest on Tuesday.

Calling Mr Shivakumar’s claims a lie, Mr Eshwarappa, who hails from Shivamogga, alleged it as an try and create a divide between Hindus and Muslims.

“DK Shivakumar is a liar, let him prove it. Yes, the saffron flag was hoisted there, but the national flag was not lowered…..saffron flag can be hoisted anywhere, but not by lowering the national flag, it has not happened and will never happen. National flag was not removed, only the flagpole was used,” he added.

Shivamogga school authorities and police officers too have clarified that the nationwide flag was not lowered to place up a saffron flag.

“The pole was empty, the saffron flag was put up by some, it was later removed by them,” they stated.

