Saftu crisis: 13 unions object to move to suspend Zwelinzima Vavi | Fin24

Thirteen unions that are a part of the South African Federation of Trade Union associates have protested a transfer to droop its secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi.

Detawu’s Vusi Ntshangase mentioned Vavi reported for responsibility on Friday and that he urged the secretary-general to ignore his pre-suspension letter.

But Saftu president Mac Chavalala mentioned the unions protesting the suspension didn’t characterize the federation.

Unions affiliated with the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) mentioned the federation’s president Mac Chavalala didn’t have the ability to droop its secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi, and that any try to take action was a violation of Saftu’s structure.

Earlier this week, a letter from Chavalala to Vavi was leaked to the media. In the letter, Vavi was requested for explanation why he shouldn’t be positioned on precautionary suspension over alleged constitutional and administrative violations by shut of enterprise on Thursday.

Vavi based Saftu in 2017 after he was ousted from Cosatu in 2015. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) was among the many founder members of Saftu.

Thirteen Saftu affiliate unions briefed reporters on Friday, together with the Democratic Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu), the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu), the Information Communication and Technology Union (ICTU), and the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw).

Detawu secretary-general Vusi Ntshangase mentioned solely Saftu’s nationwide govt committee (NEC) has the ability to droop a nationwide official and the NEC, which he’s a member of, was not consulted concerning the letter to Vavi or plans to position him on precautionary suspension.

“We reject, with the contempt it deserves, the attempt by some officials of Saftu to usurp the powers of the NEC. The Saftu secretary-general cannot be suspended by his own colleges,” mentioned Ntshangase.

Ntshangase mentioned he had spoken to Vavi on Friday morning and that the secretary-general was “in good spirits” and persevering with along with his work on the places of work of the federation. He claims Vavi didn’t reply to the request in Chavalala’s letter. Vavi didn’t reply to Fin24’s questions.

“We have directed the SG to disregard the letter of the intention to place him on precautionary suspension. We have encouraged him to continue with his duties as if nothing has happened,” Ntshangase mentioned.

He mentioned the letter Chavalala despatched to Vavi had hallmarks of the “same practices of disregarding the Constitution” that had been seen at Cosatu simply earlier than Vavi was fired from that federation.

The Saftu NEC is scheduled to fulfill subsequent week in Boksburg.

“As we sit here, being NEC members, we have not been taken into confidence by the president or his colleagues as to what Vavi would have done, constitutionally, administratively, or otherwise. We have not been briefed; not from a letter, not a meeting, and not a WhatsApp,” Ntshangase mentioned.

Chavalala mentioned the unions had a proper to convene the briefing, however that they didn’t characterize the federation as an entire or all the unions affiliated with Saftu.

“You don’t convene press conferences to make threats and threaten officials on that platform and accuse unions who are not there to answer for themselves. We heard their views and that is how they feel,” mentioned Chavalala.

Chavalala mentioned maladministration ought to be of chief concern to the associates protesting towards the method and that there was no political conspiracy at hand. He mentioned proof of economic mismanagement couldn’t be disregarded.