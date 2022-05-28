SAI panel to probe harassment complaint by top gymnast Aruna Budda Reddy | More sports News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday fashioned a three-member committee to analyze main gymnast Aruna Budda Reddy ‘s grievance. The two members of the committee headed by Radhica Sreeman are deputy director (operations) Kailash Meena and SAI coach Kamlesh Tiwana.The fitness test on Aruna was performed previous to the gymnast’s participation on the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Baku in March within the presence of a six-member committee. Aruna has levelled allegations in opposition to SAI coach Rohit Jaiswal , who was a member of that committee.According to Aruna, the scientific evaluation check performed on her injured knee by a health care provider was filmed by “one of the trainees of Jaiswal” at Jaiswal’s behest on a cell phone with out acquiring her consent. The evaluation, which befell on March 24, lasted for round 10 minutes.

Aruna described your complete incident as a “serious crime” and “breach of a female athlete’s privacy” after GFI president Sudhir Mittal knowledgeable her via a mail that the federation hadn’t authorised or ordered any individual to video report her health analysis check.

Speaking to TOI on Friday, Aruna thanked SAI for promptly taking on her case and stated she’ll present all proof to the inquiry committee members each time known as upon.

On the GFI’s assertion that no video recording of her health check was ever accomplished, Aruna stated: “This is not about Aruna alone. This fight is for all those female athletes who go through such victimisation but don’t get justice. I am raising a voice for them through my sufferings. Being a player myself, I’ll never commit such an act and level false allegations against someone. Why would I ruin someone’s career? The coach in question has been an international gymnast himself. So I won’t make false statements against him if nothing has happened. I have proof to back my claim and it will be shared with the inquiry committee.”

She added: “I trained under Nandi Sir for four years from 2013 to 2017. He was my coach at the national camp. He was part of the committee which conducted my fitness test. I have full faith in him that he won’t abandon me at this crucial juncture. I know he’ll stand for the truth and support me in my fight by spelling out the facts,” she added.