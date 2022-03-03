Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi pose for a picture at Jeh Ali Khan’’s first birthday party; fans call them “Tiger cubs” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi share a powerful bond and the siblings typically get collectively to have fun festivals and birthdays throughout the household. Recently, Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram web page to share an unseen image from Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh’s first birthday. In the image, Saba is seen posing with Soha and Saif.

Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi pose for an image at Jeh Ali Khan’’s first birthday celebration; followers name them “Tiger cubs”

Saba shared the 2 photos on her Instagram late on Wednesday evening. The first pic has the three siblings whereas the second pic is a zoomed in model of the primary image with Saba and Soha within the body. “Happy siblings,” Saba captioned the pic.

The image shared by Saba earned love from followers. A fan referred to as them the “Tiger cubs” referencing their father and former cricketer Mansuri Ali Khan aka Tiger Pataudi. Another commented, “Mashallah total royal.”

